"Deal Or No Deal Live" Play-Along App Launches With Series Return To CNBC

Viewers throughout the U.S. can play along with the game show's new and repeat episodes as they air live only on CNBC.

Playing along as episodes air, app players are given the opportunity to make choices with the TV contestants. Players also have the chance to make predictions of what the TV contestant will do next. Ultimately, "the Banker" provides an offer - all leading to the "deal or no deal" for virtual currency.

Through the app's social media integration, players can compete with friends, family and others across the country.

Each time viewers play the app, they earn chances to win prizes – the more you watch and play, the more you can enter to win.

Endemol Shine Gaming division partnered with the award-winning gaming experts at iPro to develop this brand-new play-along app for the "Deal or No Deal" U.S. relaunch.

Hosted by Howie Mandel, the series returns with high energy and some exciting new twists including the added ability to Counter-Offer any Banker Deal once in a game! With sealed briefcases full of varying amounts of cash, contestants must decide whether to accept an offer of cash from "the Banker," in exchange for what might be contained in the contestant's chosen briefcase.

The new "Deal or No Deal" is produced by Truly Original, a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America, with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh and Scott St. John as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Christian Barcellos are the executive producers for CNBC.

Globally, "Deal or No Deal" has been commissioned in 83 territories with 324 productions internationally.

"Deal or No Deal Live" Play-Along App Images: https://esna.box.com/s/64qqmh75legdgu7vaqd8ifgzxsixn0c1

For more "Deal or No Deal": http://dealornodeal.com/

Contact:

Julie.Holland@EndemolShine.US

iPro:

iPro, Inc. is a mobile and online gaming technology and platform company that brings innovative and exciting gaming experiences to the casino and entertainment industries. iPro's platform and content teams create real time play along games for television, as well as, free to play and real money casino and sports betting experiences.

Truly Original:

Truly Original is a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America and creates a broad range of scripted and unscripted programming for television and digital platforms including Deal or No Deal (CNBC); The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Shahs of Sunset and Summer House (Bravo); Ink Master and Ink Master: Angels (Paramount Network) and many others.

Endemol Shine North America:

Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe. Endemol Shine North America is part of Endemol Shine Group, the global content creator, producer and distributor behind some of the most prominent hit television formats and series in the world.

SOURCE Endemol Shine North America