DealCloud Readies Itself for Next Phase of Corporate Growth with Fleet of Senior Leaders

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DealCloud, an Intapp Company, today announces the appointment of seven leaders – Amit Lalwani, Laura Fallone, Maureen Leuenberger, Michael Sferratore, Kathy Million, Tony Bellagamba, and Matthew Hardcastle – tasked with overseeing the company's client development and service delivery globally. This fleet of senior-level talent comes in direct response to the company's successful fiscal year, and showcases DealCloud's continued commitment to client service and technology excellence.

"Over the past 12 months, DealCloud has doubled its client base and has further expanded into the investment banking, fund of fund, real estate, and corporate development markets. This represents a 151% increase in users, meaning our technology now supports over 20,000 principal investors, M&A advisors, and other deal professionals every day," said Rick Kushel, DealCloud's CEO. "We have selected these seven leaders from the technology and financial services industries so we can double-down on our commitment to unparalleled client service and to delivering a best-in-breed product."

Amit Lalwani, appointed Senior Vice President of Global Business Development, brings to DealCloud over 15 years of experience in product development, global account management, and enterprise sales. He is responsible for accelerating the burgeoning market opportunity for DealCloud's deal management and compliance solutions with a keen focus on meeting the unique needs of investment banks.

Laura Fallone, equipped with over 10 years experience growing and designing scalable client success and product support programs at organizations like MapAnything (acquired by Salesforce) and Indeed.com, has been appointed Senior Director of Client Success. Based in Charlotte, Ms. Fallone is responsible for developing DealCloud's Client Success department, accelerating DealCloud's issue resolution and expanding its on-demand support program.

With over 700 clients globally as of August 2019, DealCloud has appointed Maureen Leuenberger and Michael Sferratore as Directors of Account Management based in Jersey City, NJ. Ms. Leuenberger was most recently with Thomson Reuters and brings over 25 years of experience in strategic account planning, project management, and consulting. Mr. Sferratore brings over 22 years of experience to DealCloud. He most recently served as the Global Head of Client Services at Dealogic, and maintains his Advisory Board position at the Rutgers University Customer Experience (CX@Rutgers) program. Joining DealCloud's line of Director-level account management professionals in its Charlotte office is Kathy Million, who most recently worked at North Carolina-based family office Eli Global. She brings expertise in private equity deal management, due diligence, workflow management, and post-transaction integration.

DealCloud is further expanding its global footprint in North America and EMEA with two Director-level executives focused on client development: Tony Bellagamba, based in Chicago; and Matthew Hardcastle, based in London. Mr. Bellagamba brings to DealCloud over 13 years of experience at organizations such as Salesforce, Houlihan Lokey, Baird Capital, and SmartRoom. Mr. Hardcastle has eight years of private equity experience, most recently at Inflexion, a London-based, mid-market fund that is a DealCloud client. He brings expertise in deal sourcing and execution, strategic consulting, and post-deal value creation.

"We're orienting our investments in people and infrastructure in direct response to the growing demand for vertical-specific technology solutions among capital markets firms across the globe," said DealCloud COO Lokesh Seth. "We are solely focused on the financial services industry and we will continue to grow in lock-step with the needs of the firms in this sector."

These appointments demonstrate DealCloud's commitment to growing its footprint globally amidst an increasing demand for mature technologies that support organizations in the financial services industry.

