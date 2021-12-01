DealEdge launches powerful private equity deal performance benchmarks

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DealEdge has today launched the private equity industry's most powerful deal-level performance benchmarks. This is the latest development in DealEdge's mission to bring the most actionable and comprehensive deal-level analysis to the market — powering data-driven decision-making at every stage of the investment lifecycle.

DealEdge is the product of a partnership between CEPRES, the foremost data and analytics platform for private market investing, and Bain & Company, the leading consulting partner to the private equity industry. Together, CEPRES and Bain & Company have combined their decades of real-world experience to create the industry's most sophisticated solution for analyzing deals across their performance and operational profiles. DealEdge clients leverage Bain & Company's proprietary, world-class analysis and industry taxonomy layered on top of CEPRES's industry-leading deal level performance and portfolio company operations data.

As part of its commitment to transparency, DealEdge has published a small selection of its industry benchmarks in a complimentary report, which can be downloaded here. The inaugural DealEdge Data Book: 2021 Private Equity Deal Performance Benchmarks demonstrates a snapshot of the deep industry insight that can be derived from this kind of highly targeted and granular analysis.

Beyond the report, DealEdge's full suite of analytical solutions offers private equity professionals unparalleled insight into the operational drivers of performance in a way that fund-level analysis simply cannot match. Its intelligence informs investment decisions by offering real-world comparisons to aid deal screening, investment thesis testing, and post-mortem analyses.

Designed for investment teams, DealEdge also empowers investor relations professionals by allowing firms to showcase their outperformance and demonstrate where they will find value with their sector strategy.

David Lawrence – General Manager, DealEdge: "As the industry has embraced digital transformation, the need for specific and actionable intelligence has grown. Fund-level data can simply never match the layer of insight that deal-level analysis can offer.

Industry professionals have known this for a long time, but until now there simply haven't been any good sources of scalable intelligence. But now that deal-level solutions for performance and operational comparison are coming to market, the applications are extensive: from helping GPs to screen deals more quickly and confidently to helping LPs understand what's driving performance across their fund portfolio."

Daniel Schmidt – CEO, CEPRES: "The combination of deal-level performance and operational KPI analysis provides investors with a new layer of investment data and analytics — all shaped by Bain's expertise. Helping investors bring data-driven analysis to their investments has been at CEPRES's core since day one. In line with the deep industry x-ray DealEdge provides, we are delighted to release now also the DealEdge Data Book: 2021 Private Equity Deal Performance Benchmarks to help investors unlock better industry investment outcomes."

