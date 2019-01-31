Dealer eProcess Takes Home AWA Awards

LISLE, Ill., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer eProcess is thrilled to have received numerous accolades from the recent 2019 AWA Awards. As a well-regarded and recognized benchmark in the automotive industry, AWAs like the ones below are the result of an extensive review process on the part of Pasch Consulting Group (PCG). We are honored that our commitment to provide cutting-edge and innovative website products has led us to earn the following awards.



Awards Won for 2019



Rising Star – SARA



SARA (Smart Automotive Retailing Assistant) seamlessly integrates onto a dealer's website and walks the consumer through the user-friendly steps of the digital retailing process. This product offers a state-of-the-art retail solution for both the dealer and consumer, allowing customers to complete many of the time-consuming steps of the car-buying process online. It can be used on any website provider and is even available in Spanish.



The Rising Star award is given to newer products that are just starting to break ground in the automotive industry. All categories are taken into account for nominations, making this award particularly exciting.



Digital Marketing - CARoi



CARoi provides dealers with the unique ability to identify which digital marketing avenue was responsible for the vehicle sale, attribute the cost, and determine the profit. In addition, this platform syncs with the dealer's DMS and matches any and all online marketing activities to offline sales in the showroom, while it identifies which keywords lead to clicks, and also targets shoppers with dynamic ads. With the addition of Heat Maps to the CARoi platform, dealers have an innovative way to clearly visualize where their marketing budget is being used and how that compares to where their cars are being sold.



Websites – Peak Performance – RESSponsive 3.5 Websites



Dealer eProcess developed its website platform from the ground up, and is the only company in the industry that utilizes RESSponsive 3.5 technology. RESSponsive design ensures that a website functions optimally on any device, giving customers the best possible web browsing experience. With a true RESSponsive site, everything from vehicle photos to 3rd-party plugins become optimized for desktop, mobile, and tablet devices, giving customers a simple, fluid experience across all platforms.



All website features, from navigation to image optimization, were built within the DEP responsive platform to give the customer the quickest, easiest car-buying experience possible. Whether a user is on a mobile device, tablet, or desktop, they will get a completely secure (SSL/HTTPS), ADA compliant, hassle-free web-browsing experience. Just a few of the unique benefits included with RESSponsive 3.5 Websites include: Voice Search, Mega Menus, Real-Time Site Search, Apple and Google Integration, Aggregated Reviews, and a cutting-edge Search Results Page (SRP).



Vanguard Award



This unique award recognizes companies within the automotive industry who are committed to creating innovative products that help both the consumer and the dealer. According to PCG, the Vanguard award was created to encourage the pursuit of excellence, going above and beyond to provide transparency along with increased sales.



"When you examine the definition of a Vanguard, I think you will agree that it's very appropriate: A group of people leading the way and in the forefront of new development or ideas," said Brian Pasch.



About the 2019 AWA AWARDS



This year, the AWAs took place on January 24th, 2019—the night prior to the start of the National Automotive Dealers Association Convention. The City Club of San Francisco hosted the award show which presented dozens of awards to the best website and technology products on the market for car dealers, and two individuals. For more information about all the winners of the AWAs, please visit http://awa.autos/.



About Dealer eProcess



Dealer eProcess is the industry leader in automotive websites and digital marketing. Dealer eProcess has won dozens of awards throughout the industry and is recognized by the experts as the most technologically-superior website and digital marketing solution for automotive dealers. Along with being a recognized industry leader, Dealer eProcess has also partnered with the best in the business to offer their dealers the most complete digital solution available. Dealer eProcess is a Google Premier Partner, Yahoo/Bing Select Partner, a Reynolds & Reynolds certified provider, and has partnered with numerous other industry-leading solutions including Credit Miner and eAuto Appraise. Dealer eProcess is headquartered just outside of Chicago, IL, and has offices in Washington and Arizona. You can learn more about Dealer eProcess on their website: www.dealereprocess.com



