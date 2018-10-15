Dealer Teamwork Named Innovation Leader at 2019 AWA Awards

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer Teamwork was thrilled to accept its third and most recent AWA Award for the patented MPOP® as Innovation Leader in Digital Marketing. The MPOP®, a Merchandising Personalization and Optimization Platform, allows dealerships to merchandise their inventory with transactional data. This platform automatically optimizes content for search engines like Google and Bing, while syndicating it in real-time to all linked marketing channels including landing pages, paid search, email campaigns and social media. The MPOP® was recognized this time for enhancements to the product including UTM tags, reporting upgrades, additional options for dealers to drive traffic to their own websites and more.

Since 2008, the Automotive Website Awards (AWAs) have provided car dealers with an independent review of automotive technology. Brian Pasch, creator of the awards program and a recognized leader in dealership education and consulting for the industry, presented the AWA to Dealer Teamwork executive members and co-founders while proudly commenting, "Last year after reviewing Dealer Teamwork's MPOP®, we provided feedback to the development team to improve their platform and to position it for greater success. This year, we are pleased to recognize the MPOP® as an AWA Award winner. Only six products of the 58 we reviewed this year received the coveted status of Innovation Leader. Congratulations to all the members of the Dealer Teamwork staff for this truly unique, one of kind, performance marketing solution."

Co-Founder and CEO of Dealer Teamwork, Sean Stapleton added, "We are so excited to have captured a third AWA win! We embraced feedback and worked hard to make the changes, pushing the MPOP® to the next level. Our patented technology continues to grow and revolutionize the way car dealers use digital marketing. To be awarded recognition as an Innovation Leader for our impact in this space is an honor!"

Dealer Teamwork was also recognized for previous AWA wins, including the Rising Star award and Marketing Innovation award.

Dealer Teamwork also congratulates their fellow AWA recipients in the winning category: Lotlinx, Dealereprocess, Dealer.com, Tap Classifieds Auto, and others for their contributions in the digital marketing space.

About Dealer Teamwork

Dealer Teamwork is one of the fastest growing S.a.a.S. companies creating first-class solutions for the retail automotive industry. Dealer Teamwork created the automotive industry's first MPOP®, a patented Merchandising, Personalization and Optimization Platform. The platform creates a significant competitive advantage for dealers by distributing their transactional data to more in-market shoppers effectively and efficiently. For more information please visit DealerTeamwork.com or visit Dealer Teamwork's FAQ. For more information on the AWA Awards, please visit http://awa.autos/.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12752262

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Dealer Teamwork

Related Links

http://www.dealerteamwork.com

