DealerCenter Selects AudioEye as Digital Accessibility Partner

AudioEye empowers DealCenter's auto dealers to ensure that their websites are fully accessible. Tweet this

Dashboards and Reporting: This new "Accessibility Control Center" provides customers with information and insight into the accessibility health of their websites. The heart of the dashboard is AudioEye's Accessibility Score, an easy-to-understand, single-number score that summarizes the overall accessibility of a site. The score weights the issues that most impact users as they navigate the site.

Continuous Testing: Because the web is dynamic, it is important to capture the accessibility of each user's experience. This feature tests websites every time a user visits. It gathers real-time insights on accessibility issues based on the problems visitors encounter. The platform will then perform immediate fixes for the most common errors and notify the dealer of issues that require manual resolution.

AI-Driven Automatic Improvements: AudioEye is continuously identifying and developing new, automated fixes for common WCAG errors. These AI-driven fixes help companies resolve issues immediately and automatically, resulting in significant increases to a site's accessibility.

Accessibility Toolkit: Every dealer website will benefit from a new toolkit for dealership managers and website visitors. The toolkit works across all devices and provides every user with access to customizable visual enhancements including dyslexia-friendly fonts, contrast controls, and animation pause. It also meets key compliance requirements by giving access to AudioEye's help desk, automated reporting, and an automatically updated accessibility statement with our trusted certification.

"DealerCenter is excited to work with AudioEye!" Barry Lane, VP of Business Development. "AudioEye is the perfect partner for DealerCenter—they understand our unique industry and our customers' requirements for certified accessibility compliance for their websites."

"AudioEye's mission is to eradicate every barrier to digital access, because we believe equal access to digital content is the right of every individual. We're proud to partner with DealerCenter and appreciate their commitment to ensuring their customers' websites are accessible to everyone," Ty D'amore, VP of Business Development.

For more information, please visit: https://get.dealercenter.com/audioeye/.

About DealerCenter

DealerCenter.com is an all-in-one, web-based, Dealer Management System designed to fit the needs of the independent dealer. Through direct integrations with other industry-leading solutions, DealerCenter gives used car dealers full control over their sales, inventory & customer management, digital marketing, financing, credit bureau reports, book services, and more.

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering trusted ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital access, helping creators get accessible and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers human-in-the-loop machine learning accessibility remediations without fundamental changes to website architecture, as well as, source code audits, browser-based tools, and continuous accessibility monitoring. Join our movement at www.audioeye.com .

Corporate Contact:

AudioEye, Inc.

Dr. Carr Bettis, Executive Chairman

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

[email protected]

(949) 574-3860

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.

Related Links

www.audioeye.com

