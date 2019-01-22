Dealer.com Selects AudioEye as Web Accessibility Partner

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), a leader in cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) digital accessibility technology solutions that expands website access for individuals with disabilities while maintaining conformance with ADA-related requirements, today announced its partnership with Dealer.com, the premier digital marketing solution and partner for auto dealerships.

With this partnership, Dealer.com websites will now have the option to include the AudioEye Ally Managed Service Solution, a technology solution that identifies and resolves issues of digital accessibility, to ensure all site visitors experience barrier-free access with an optimal user experience.

Digital inclusion and ensuring a barrier-free user experience for car shoppers is a top priority for Dealer.com. With AudioEye, Dealer.com can offer clients a holistic approach that audits, monitors and eliminates issues of accessibility. Dealer.com is offering the AudioEye Ally Managed Service Solution to all dealers and dealer groups within its portfolio, to ensure equal access for all and mitigate legal compliance risk. There has been a steady rise in lawsuits filed against businesses by plaintiffs claiming ADA Title III violations. Partnering with AudioEye ensures speed to compliance with applicable ADA-related laws and regulations, as well as conformance with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.1.

Until now, dealer marketers have had limited options to resolve issues of web accessibility; issues that can be time consuming and cost-prohibitive to remediate and that may require in-house subject matter expertise.

"Simply put, AudioEye is helping make accessibility accessible," stated Todd Bankofier, chief executive officer, AudioEye. "From day one, our remediation technology begins resolving common issues of accessibility, and our team of experts provides ongoing monitoring to ensure compliance. We do the heavy lifting, freeing our clients to focus on what they do best. Further, accessible platforms, like those supported by our strategic partner, Dealer.com, provide efficiencies that yield economies of scale, allowing AudioEye to offer practical, no-brainer pricing for the thousands of clients supported across the single platform."

"AudioEye's mission and approach to driving website accessibility was the perfect complement to the highly-flexible, market-leading Dealer.com website platform," added Bob George, associate vice president Products for Dealer.com. "As dealer websites transition more and more to become digital storefronts of the physical dealership, it's critical that all consumers have access to that storefront – in a way personalized to them individually."

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is a technology company serving businesses committed to providing equal access to their digital content. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is transforming how the world experiences digital content. Leading with technology, AudioEye identifies and resolves issues of accessibility and enhances the user experience, making digital content more accessible and more usable for more people.

AudioEye's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "AEYE." The Company maintains offices in Tucson, Scottsdale, Atlanta and Washington D.C. For more information about AudioEye and its online accessibility solutions, please visit www.audioeye.com.

About Dealer.com

Dealer.com provides an integrated platform of Advertising, Website and Managed Services products which allow OEMs, dealer groups, retailers and agencies to leverage advanced digital technology and data to better engage and connect with their customers. The company practices a deep commitment to its culture of innovation, with a focus on health and wellness, making it one of the most desirable places to work, and a valuable partner for automotive retailers. Based in Burlington, Vermont, Dealer.com is a Cox Automotive brand. For more information, visit www.dealer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about AudioEye's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, prospects, financial condition, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believe", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "plan", "will", "expects", "estimates", "projects", "positioned", "strategy", "outlook" and similar words. You should read the statements that contain these types of words carefully. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including risks for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 and the completion of the audit of the financial statements to be included in AudioEye's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018; the variability of AudioEye's revenues and financial performance; risks associated with product development and technological changes; the acceptance of AudioEye's products in the marketplace by existing and potential future customers; competition; and general economic conditions. These and other risks are described more fully in AudioEye's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including AudioEye's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on September 4, 2018 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. There may be events in the future that AudioEye is not able to predict accurately or over which AudioEye has no control. Forward-looking statements reflect management's view as of the date of this press release, and AudioEye urges you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. AudioEye does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or uncertainties after the date hereof.

