SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealers United, the Facebook and Instagram advertising solution for the automotive industry, announced today that Facebook has recognized the company for proven success on Facebook's platform with an official Marketing Partner badge.

The Marketing Partner program is designed to connect clients seeking Facebook expertise with companies identified across the globe for excellence on the platform.

Dealers United Recognized as Official Facebook Marketing Partner

To become a Partner, companies must be painstakingly vetted and evaluated on their capability, expertise and record of success for at least one of six specialties including Ad Technology and Measurement.

They must also meet strict criteria around ad spend, number of active pages, and qualifying ad placements.

"This badge not only validates everything our team has been working toward, but it really ignites our passion for what we know auto dealers are able to do through Facebook," said Dealers United CEO Pete Petersen. "We are excited to grow this partnership and push the boundaries on Facebook for automotive."

Dealers United has also been recognized as a Top 10 Facebook Automotive Agency and Facebook Marketplace Inventory Partner, and has had four dealership success stories published on Facebook Business over the last three years.

With the new badge, Dealers United has gained exclusive tools, resources and support to help increase their dealership clients' success on Facebook, including:

Dedicated technical support to help Dealers United solve problems faster with higher access to Facebook's internal support team.

to feature additional Dealers United customers' successes on Facebook Business. Product updates that give Dealers United exclusive insights into the latest Facebook ad solutions, metrics, and insights to ensure customers have the latest tools and strategies.





that give Dealers United exclusive insights into the latest Facebook ad solutions, metrics, and insights to ensure customers have the latest tools and strategies. Virtual measurement, growth sprints, and creative trainings that gives Dealers United access to internal experts at Facebook to solve specific dealership challenges, optimize measurement, and share creative best practices.

To learn more about Dealers United's Facebook Marketing Partner badge and our Facebook programs designed to help automotive dealers solve their biggest business challenges, please visit www.dealersunited.com or call us at 941-366-6760.

To learn more about Facebook's Marketing Partners Program, please visit https://www.facebook.com/business/marketing-partners/ .

