Dealertrack Powers Up Dealers' Digital Workflow Delivering Greater Opportunity for Profits and Better Customer Experience Through Faster Funding

NORTH HILLS, N.Y., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Combining the power of the industry's most holistic F&I workflow solution with new best-in-class partner integrations, Dealertrack is continuing to set industry standards by delivering on its promise of one integrated and paperless F&I workflow. These latest partner integrations and enhancements coupled with the company's industry leading Dealertrack platform, digital contracting capabilities and largest lender network, enable a seamless workflow mapped to a dealer's own process, from leads to contracts.

"At Dealertrack, we believe in the course of doing business dealers should never have to turn their back on a customer to access the information needed to structure a payment, secure financing, calculate taxes and fees, or jump between technology solutions," said Cheryl Miller, senior vice president and general manager of Dealertrack F&I Solutions. "By leveraging the power of partnership, Dealertrack is giving dealers the flexibility and connectivity they need to drive a seamless workflow for faster funding and a renewed, more fully engaging customer experience."

Dealertrack will be highlighting the following new product enhancements and enriched partnerships offering best-in-class menu selling, F&I reporting, credit bureau capabilities and CRM integrations at the upcoming National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) convention in Las Vegas on Feb. 14-17, 2020.

Dealertrack Partners with Darwin: Darwin brings the latest in analytics and mobile technology to Dealertrack's powerhouse platform. The result is less keystrokes and more deal data from Darwin's final menu, telling the dealer which aftermarket products were accepted and which were declined by the customer and how those choices affect monthly payment, term of loan and cash down. All this information will flow seamlessly into Dealertrack's one online deal jacket to ensure deal compliance.



F&I Insights Reporting Powered by StoneEagle F&I: Dealertrack is partnering with StoneEagle F&I, a provider of innovative solutions for the automotive retail industry, to bring SEcureMetrics F&I to the Dealertrack platform. This partnership allows dealers to analyze the deal and see new ways to grow profits using insights that will be presented within the online deal jacket. As the industry's most comprehensive and user-friendly reporting solution, SEcureMetrics F&I is easily customizable and will arm dealers with actionable insights to help improve efficiency, drive performance and increase potential profitability.



Dealertrack Partners with National Credit Center (NCC ): Dealers will now have access to an enhanced financing process through an all-new partnership with National Credit Center (NCC). NCC credit bureau service will integrate directly into Dealertrack's online deal jacket, improving the finance process for dealers to make smarter and immediate credit decisions. Key features and enhancements include Military Lending Act (MLA) inclusion on reports and Smart Default capabilities (coming in March 2020 ) that give deeper insights to secure better finance terms and to automatically pull an additional bureau if a higher score is available. This improved financing process increases the value dealers derive from Dealertrack's largest lender credit application network.



New CRM Integrations: Committed to mapping to a dealership's unique workflow, Dealertrack will offer enhanced integrations with several CRM providers to now push a completed credit application directly from their CRM to Dealertrack, helping save time and reducing the need for data re-entry.



Enhanced Compliance Checkpoints Throughout the Deal: Dealers can protect profits and ensure mishaps are mitigated through real-time updates and checkpoints along each step of building one complete digital deal jacket. Dealertrack's annual Compliance Guide is also going paperless in 2020, so dealers can easily access and share updates.



Paperless Deal Submission: Dealertrack's unique Digital Contracting capabilities now include local file upload so dealers can now add stips and documents in multiple ways. Additional enhancements, such as built-in verifications, live funding checklists and point-of-sale capture allow dealers to submit more accurate contracts for same day funding to a growing list of leading lenders.

"From a customers' viewpoint, the less time they have to spend at the dealership, the better," said Will Pollard, finance director of Tim Short Auto Mall. "On Dealertrack uniFI, we're now able to connect the entire deal workflow through one single platform, minimizing back and forth and enhancing employee productivity for faster funding and happier customers."

For more information about Dealertrack and to schedule a demo at NADA 2020, visit https://us.dealertrack.com/ or visit us at the conference at Booth #2336C.

Dealertrack provides industry-leading software solutions that give dealerships, lenders, and partners the confidence to thrive in an ever-changing automotive market. The company's integrated suite of powerful easy-to-use products and services helps dealerships and their lending partners grow by increasing efficiency and improving decision-making. Dealertrack is part of the Cox Automotive family, a company that is transforming the way the world buys, sells, owns and uses cars. Dealertrack—along with its unmatched network of dealership and lending partners—is improving the car buying experience by embracing the technologies that will shape the future of automotive retail. For more information about Dealertrack, visit www.dealertrack.com.

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

