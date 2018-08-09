Dealertrack Set to Unveil New Utah Office

"We've been closely tracking Utah's growth as a burgeoning technology hub, and our new office move is another milestone in our commitment to innovation within our state," said Randy Kobat, Senior Vice President of Cox Automotive brands vAuto, HomeNet, Rebates & Incentives, and Dealertrack DMS. "As our growth continues, we wanted to expand our reach to better serve our clients and attract new employees. This new, state-of-the-art facility will also help the local economy, as we strive to give back to Utah's 'Silicon Slopes.'"

From autonomous driving and electric vehicles to being able to buy a car online, everyone talks about how the car business is rapidly changing. Automotive technology companies, or 'Autotechs' like Dealertrack, are at the forefront of this transformation, helping increase business efficiency and improve the car buying process for consumers and dealerships across the board.

Leading edge building infrastructure and first-rate amenities highlight the new Draper headquarters for Dealertrack in its steadfast commitment to attracting and retaining top talent in the state of Utah. New building features include dedicated meditation rooms, on-site gym, open collaboration spaces, game rooms with gaming systems on each floor, on-site electric vehicle charging stations, and state-of-the-art technology throughout the facility.

The new Dealertrack DMS facility will also host some additional teams from Cox Automotive's fellow brands, including Xtime, a software solution that optimizes the service or fixed operation side of dealerships.

