Dealerware Announces INSPIRE 2020 Automotive Retail Summit; J.D. Power Executive to Keynote

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealerware, the leading modern fleet management platform, is proud to announce its first annual automotive retail summit, INSPIRE 2020.The two-day interactive event takes place April 26-28 at Hotel Zaza in Austin, TX. The conference will be focused on the future of retail automotive, where attendees will gain actionable insights on industry trends, learn how to improve business operations and elevate the customer experience. Conference attendees include representatives from nearly every major automotive OEM, as well top dealer groups and Dealerware power users at the dealership.

INSPIRE 2020 will be keynoted by Christopher Sutton, Vice President of Automotive Retail at J.D. Power. A driving force in the industry, Christopher brings a wealth of knowledge in automotive retail trends and best practices for enabling best-in-class customer experiences and ways to accelerate business growth.

"The future of automotive is driven by digitalization, automation, electrification and remarkable customer experiences across the dealership that can drive lasting relationships. Dealerware's proven commitment to driving this transformation for its customers and the industry is something I'm looking forward to help support at INSPIRE 2020," said Christopher Sutton.

"The industry of automotive retail is on the cusp of major change," said Russell Lemmer, President of Dealerware. "The mobility ecosystem has evolved and now is the time to address the key issues and challenges we face as an industry and provide insights on how to stay competitive and profitable, while preparing dealerships for the future. We look forward to connecting with our community and leading these innovative discussions at INSPIRE 2020."

INSPIRE 2020 will feature two main tracks attendees can choose between:

Dealerware Discussions : Brings together thought leaders from in and around the auto industry to discuss some of the hottest and most challenging topics faced today.

: Brings together thought leaders from in and around the auto industry to discuss some of the hottest and most challenging topics faced today. Dealerware Discovery: Allows customers to hear from some of the most inspiring users throughout the country, where attendees will receive in-depth insight and training on current products and get a sneak peek at new features.

Additional speakers include thought leaders from Fortune 500 companies, premium OEMs, and several of the top dealer groups in the country.

Since its launch in 2016, Dealerware has been a pioneer in innovation across the automotive sector. Today's summit news comes on the heels of explosive 100 percent year-over-year growth for Dealerware, driven by new customers such as Mercedes-Benz USA, Jaguar Land Rover, Bentley, and a strong partner ecosystem with best-in-breed providers like CDK Global, PDP Group, Arrowhead, Reynolds & Reynolds, RedCap, myKaarma, Guidepoint, Sedgwick and CarStory. Dealerware powers modern fleet management solutions for 26 OEMs and 10 of the top 10 public dealer groups.

About Dealerware

Dealerware is modern fleet management for the modern retailer. Dealerware streamlines the difficult-to-master task of fleet management at automotive dealerships, whether they need to better manage loaner car operations, subscription programs, or even hybrids of each. Today's service loaner fleets are designed to elevate the customer experience but often create inefficiencies, ballooning costs, and frustrations for dealerships and customers. By taking a mobile-first, connected approach, Dealerware decreases contract time by upwards of 90%, allowing service departments to delight customers by getting them on the road quickly and painlessly; while saving dealers hundreds of thousands of dollars a year by eliminating costs and creating efficiencies. Today, Dealerware is managing tens of thousands of vehicles for hundreds of dealerships; working with 10 of the top 10 public auto groups and 26 OEM brands. For more information, please visit Dealerware.com.

