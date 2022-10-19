DEALHUB CPQ JOINS THE HUBSPOT APP MARKETPLACE

The market leading CPQ is now natively integrated with HubSpot CRM

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DealHub.io announced that it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace . App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace. DealHub CPQ is now natively integrated with HubSpot CRM, to deliver the most complete Quote-to-Cash solution for HubSpot users.

Using DealHub CPQ for HubSpot , Sales teams can now quickly and easily create quotes and product configurations, accelerate contract negotiations and manage e-Signatures, all directly from HubSpot CRM. Real time sync of all deal data between DealHub and HubSpot ensures organizations maintain a single source of truth.

HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements . Surpassing this high standard, DealHub CPQ now empowers HubSpot users to shorten their sales process, deliver a highly personalized buyer experience, and effectively drive deals forward.

"HubSpot customers can now benefit from a winning combination of advanced CRM capabilities and the leading enterprise-grade CPQ ," says Omer Fuchs, VP of Strategic Alliances at DealHub. "With its Sales-first approach, this robust integration brings agility, transparency, urgency, and collaboration to deal management".

