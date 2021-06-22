DealHub Recognized as Leader by G2 in Grid® Report for CPQ

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DealHub , the Revenue Amplification Platform powered by CPQ and CLM, today announced it has been named a Leader by G2 in its Grid® Report for CPQ .

The report, which rates 37 CPQ vendors evaluated by real customers on, newly minted unicorn (G2 Raised $157M at a $1.1B Valuation today), G2's software marketplace, ranks DealHub as the ' Highest Rated CPQ ' with a substantial Market Presence score.

How did DealHub CPQ become a CPQ Leader?

Continued recognition from customers was the primary factor in DealHub's ranking.

Customers' satisfaction scores include:

98% – Quality of support. Compared with the average G2 CPQ score is 91%.

97% – Ease of doing business with. Compared with the average G2 CPQ score is 92%.

94% – Meets requirements. Compared with the average G2 CPQ score is 92%.

95% – Ease of use. Compared with the average G2 CPQ score is 89%.

90% – Ease of admin. Compared with the average G2 CPQ score is 86%.

"Dealhub achieved Leader ranking in the Summer 2021 G2 Grid® Reports for CPQ and maintained the highest customer satisfaction ranking for the entire CPQ category based on real user reviews on G2," said Tom Pringle, VP of Market Research at G2. "Additionally, over 70% of these customer reviews came from mid-market and enterprise users, indicating strong product adoption from these market segments."

"We care about each and every customer and their success," said Ran Goldstein, VP of Customer Success at DealHub. Our in-house implementation team helps get our customers go live in weeks, significantly faster than Legacy CPQ implementations and our Customer Success team is there to offer quick support if called upon.

DealHub also recognized as a Leader in 4-other categories for Summer 2021 by G2

Sales leaders are achieving Revenue Amplification powered by CPQ and CLM. DealHub's other products, Sales Proposals and Salesforce CRM Document Generation are also listed as Leaders in G2s Grid® Report. Furthermore, DealHub is recognized as a Leader by G2 in its Grid® Report for Sales Engagement and Sales Enablement demonstrating that our platform has brought all of these solutions together into one fluid sales motion.

About DealHub.io

DealHub's award-winning Revenue Amplification Platform (RevAmp) enables Sales teams to build and maintain engaging and personalized dialogue with their buyers throughout the sales processes. RevAmp incorporates enterprise-grade CPQ, CLM, Subscription Management, Predictive Sales Playbooks, Digital DealRooms, online forms and e-Signature in one complete sales platform. Utilizing AI-based buyer engagement analytics derived from actual customer touches, RevAmp uncovers previously unattainable buyer disposition, behavior and intent that most effectively drives deals to success. DealHub is a private company headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information visit www.dealhub.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

