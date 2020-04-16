DealHub.io Recognized on G2's 2020 Lists for Best Products for Sales and Highest Satisfaction

LOS ALTOS, California, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- G2′s Best Products for Sales Awards rank the world's best sales software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. DealHub is honored to be recognized in the top 50 of the Best Products for Sales list, an achievement that can only be earned through the endorsement of its users. DealHub.io also placed in the top 100 Highest Satisfaction list, out of 57,844 software companies on G2.

G2 created the Best Products for Sales list based on data from over 1M authentic, verified customer reviews. These reviews were written and published between January 1, 2019 - March 3, 2020, and each vetted by a real person to ensure legitimacy.

This is DealHub's first time on G2′s Best Software Products for Sales and Highest Satisfaction lists. Over the past year, DealHub has also consistently led G2's CPQ Momentum Grid .

"DealHub has changed the way Sales collaborates with buyers, offering a more insightful, personalized and frictionless quoting and contracting process," said Eyal Orgil, Chief Revenue Officer of DealHub.io. "It's an honor to be recognized by G2 in these two categories. Thank you to our customers and partners for all your support and helping us to keep on innovating."

"This isn't a subjective list based on a few peoples' opinions," explains G2 CEO, Godard Abel. "With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of product and services, and highest quality data, G2 analyzes more than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies make the list."

Checkout feedback from DealHub users.

About DealHub.io

DealHub's award-winning CPQ and CLM platform enables Sales teams to build and maintain engaging and personalized dialogue with their buyers throughout the sales processes. Utilizing AI-based buyer engagement analytics derived from actual customer touches, DealHub uncovers previously unattainable buyer interests, behavior and intent that most effectively drive deals to success. For more information, visit https://dealhub.io/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

