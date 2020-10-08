Dealpath Integrates With JLL Investor Center, Launches With Rockpoint Group

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move and next phase to ease institutional real estate deal flow, Dealpath today announced an integration offering for its deal management platform with the JLL Investor Center, launching with Rockpoint Group as a key client and partner. The first-of-its-kind technology partnership will connect commercial real estate investment sale opportunities with Dealpath's deal management software, allowing investors to evaluate potential deals in a centralized command center.

Dealpath's latest technology innovation, called Dealpath Connect, will replace outmoded methods like deal flyers, disjointed email campaigns and manual transfer of information by digitizing the interaction and engagement between the buy-side and sell-side participants of institutional real estate transactions. Dealpath Connect will allow buyers to source opportunities on JLL's Investor Center and add them into their Dealpath platform, with a single click, for more actionable and collaborative analysis—and will save users dozens of hours per week. This integrated partnership solution removes the friction in real estate investment sales including repetitive data entry and confidential file transfers for seamless deal management.

JLL's venture fund, JLL Spark, made a strategic investment in Dealpath in 2018. Through its growing partnership, JLL and Dealpath kicked off a beta program with Rockpoint Group and other clients. This data integration partnership enables JLL to pipe data from JLL's Investor Center directly into the internal deal pipelines of clients shared with Dealpath.

"We view this partnership between JLL and Dealpath as a tremendous opportunity to get the right assets in front of the right investors with greater accuracy and speed," says Jay Koster, President of Investor Services at JLL. "Dealpath's technology helps JLL bring a more valuable service to our clients, with an extraordinary level of visibility, insight, reporting and efficiency we can deliver through the deal process."

"Using technology to build efficiencies around information sharing has been a focus of ours for a number of years," says Spencer Raymond, Chief Financial Officer at Rockpoint. "This program builds on our longstanding partnership with Dealpath and should enable Rockpoint to collect, analyze and share deal information more efficiently in the future."

With its latest innovation, Dealpath will empower investment managers with real-time access to critical data and investment documents, helping them to make faster, more informed business decisions using market demographic data, sales comps, lease comps and owned asset data, among other analytics.

"The streamlined exchange of private data represents the next phase towards Dealpath's vision of the built world transacting in an efficient, digital, global marketplace," said Michael Sroka, Co-founder and CEO of Dealpath. "We couldn't be more excited to work with fantastic partners like JLL and Rockpoint Group to deliver an enterprise solution that will empower real estate investment management and capital markets in the age of intelligent software. This is the next logical step in providing additional liquidity and technological efficiencies to the world's largest asset class -- real estate."

