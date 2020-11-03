DealPoint Merrill Announces the Acquisition of Kmart Shopping Center, a 103,906 Square Foot Building on 12-Acres in Urbandale, Iowa

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DealPoint Merrill, LLC, an owner and operator of value-added real estate opportunities and sponsor of real estate investment offerings, acquired a 103,906 square foot former Kmart Shopping Center on 12-acres located in the retail corridor of Urbandale, Iowa.

The property has excellent visibility and is centrally located within a dense population and easy access to all major highways, I-35 and I-235 Freeways; next door to the Des Moines Buccaneer NHL Hockey Arena, close to Cobblestone Market Mall, AMC Theatres, and two major event centers, Agora and Sherwood Forest. DealPoint Merrill plans to redevelop the property into a 131,000 square foot redevelopment, in addition to two outparcels for future consideration.

DealPoint Merrill's executives, David Frank, CEO, negotiated the transaction, and Sterling McGregor, President, handled the due diligence and financing for the sale. Jason Limbert, Director of acquisitions and Tyler Bendicksen, head of investment underwriting participated in the DealPoint' s acquisition.

