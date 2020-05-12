DealRockit Launches New Digital Marketplace Aimed to Build and Scale Businesses

CHICAGO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DealRockit, a membership-based multi-marketplace optimization software solution that offers the tools for enterprises, entrepreneurs and potential investors to buy, sell, scale and invest in businesses, announced its official launch today. The cloud-based digital marketplace uses proprietary technology to connect like-minded individuals and businesses in a one-stop-shop for customer acquisition and business development.

"There is no better time than now to expedite business development and financial inclusion to grow both small and big businesses," said David Carmell, Founder of DealRockit. "While we work through the current uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to continue to drive business and economic growth. This platform puts those looking to boost value and revenue in the best position to succeed."

Founded by Chicago-based entrepreneur, David Carmell, the digital ecosystem "levels the playing field" and offers a simpler and more efficient means to cultivate vital business relationships. It places large companies in a role as innovators, allowing them to invite clients and employees, and gives all the opportunity to accelerate transactions, fast-track growth and navigate market changes in one place.

DealRockit provides solutions for businesses no matter the industry they serve whilst also offering current and prospective small business buyers, sellers, owners, investors, aspirers, and providers a place to build and foster the relationships they need to scale a business. To reflect these diverse business communities and its membership levels, DealRockit offers six marketplaces and two matching platforms. The marketplaces and memberships correspond with the following paid and invite-only subscription options:

Paid (three options) : Individual, Power Player (firms), and Enterprise (larger companies, multi-location firms)

: Individual, Power Player (firms), and Enterprise (larger companies, multi-location firms) Invited (two options) : Employee and Sponsored (client/prospects). Each firm employee and client-accepting membership can only do so through an invitation from a Power Player or Enterprise Member.

"In the COVID-19 economy, all of us – individuals and businesses alike – are looking for a new way forward. Whether you want to start, grow or invest in a business, most people don't know where or how to begin," said Carmell. "That's why we built the platform—to anticipate and proactively solve the key issues that previously caused individuals and entities to not participate or deals to fail. DealRockit is a virtuous cycle where everyone wins."

For more information on DealRockit and how to arrange a "Marketplace Demo," visit https://www.dealrockit.com/.

About DealRockit

DealRockit is the digital marketplace and membership community that is revolutionizing how businesses scale. The platform provides a space for current and prospective business buyers, sellers, owners, investors, aspirers, and providers to connect, collaborate, and thrive through new and impactful business relationships. In today's fast-paced, ever changing business landscape, DealRockit makes it easy for individuals and enterprises alike to buy, sell, scale, and invest in businesses.



