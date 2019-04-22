DealRoom and Silverline Announce New Strategic Partnership

CHICAGO, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DealRoom , a diligence management software for mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and Silverline , a Salesforce Platinum Partner headquartered in New York City, announced a new strategic partnership to address the long-standing need for full lifecycle solution for complex financial transactions through intuitive project management.

Silverline

Key phases of M&A, such as due diligence and integration, are continuously and notoriously conducted on ill-fitting platforms like Excel and email. The partnership between Silverline and DealRoom will enable more efficient, collaborative and people-driven M&A by providing practitioners with a better way to manage deals through project management software. By optimizing Salesforce integration with Silverline, DealRoom aims to provide M&A professionals with meaningful process solutions, resulting in more successful deals.

"The corporate finance industry is increasingly turning to project management software as a way to streamline the intensive, document-heavy deal process," says the CEO and Founder of DealRoom, Kison Patel, "DealRoom allows integration with Salesforce so that practitioners may easily centralize their many efforts, Silverline is better enabling this transition and ensuring we provide the best service to our clients through consultation."

One benefit this integration provides is the seamless transfer of contacts between DealRoom and Salesforce, facilitating the retention of important stakeholder information for future use. Through process improvements like this, Silverline and DealRoom promotes project management solutions for common, industry-wide inefficiencies.

"By partnering with DealRoom, we're enabling our clients to streamline the deal process and more efficiently, strategically manage their operations," says Gireesh Sonnad, CEO and Co-Founder of Silverline. "In the past, financial services companies have relied on redundant or time-consuming documentation methods. This partnership allows clients to get the industry expertise and software solutions they need to be most effective."

At the end of the day, this partnership gives M&A practitioners that ability to maximize value creation through technology that eliminates common inefficiencies and enables a clear focus on strategic, goal-driven activity throughout the deal's entire lifecycle.

About Silverline:

Silverline creates unique digital experiences that transform the way our clients do business. As a Salesforce Platinum Partner, Silverline leverages best practices acquired through 1,200+ implementations, with significant expertise in the Financial Services and Healthcare industries. Our Industry solution focus combines Strategic Advisory, technical implementation, and ongoing Managed Services to enable organizations to achieve maximum value with the Salesforce platform. Additionally, Silverline offers CalendarAnything, a popular AppExchange application, and industry-proven Fullforce Certified accelerators.

About DealRoom:

DealRoom , a Chicago-based financial technology startup, was founded by a team of former M&A professionals who realized Agile principles could modernize financial transactions and solve industry-wide inefficiencies. DealRoom's platform combines diligence management with virtual data room capabilities, allowing deal teams to eliminate duplicate work, track progress, gain insightful analytics, and close deals faster.

Media Contact:

Abigail Hart

212972@email4pr.com

312-344-3442

SOURCE DealRoom

Related Links

https://dealroom.net

