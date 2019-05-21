Deals worth about 500 bln yuan inked at Expo Central China 2019

In particular, senor management from 97 overseas firms and over 100 top Chinese companies attended the expo. A specific seminar was held during the event to survey the difficulties and problems encountered by multinational corporations whiling developing the central region, gather their views and policy recommendations on improving China's investment environment, and discuss the trends of international cooperation in the new era.

A symposium on undertaking industrial transfer in central China's state-level economic and technological development zones was also held to discusses how to improve the business environment, practice the new development concept, optimize industrial layout, and undertake industrial transfers from coastal regions.

The contracted projects mainly involve advanced manufacturing, new energy, new materials, electronic information, cultural tourism, energy and urban infrastructure, biomedicine and other industries. Among them, 51 projects with foreign investment were signed with a total amount of 10.466 billion U.S. dollars. There were 355 projects with domestic investment, with a total contract amount of 412.344 billion yuan. As the host, Jiangxi Province signed 198 projects with a total contract value of 170.45 billion yuan.

The history of the Expo Central China is exactly the process of expanding opening-up and accelerating development of the central region. Statistics showed that the central region's GDP reached 19.27 trillion yuan in 2018, accounting for 21.4 percent of the country's total. The growth rate of its industry, investment, consumption and import and export all came out in front among these sectors nationwide, posting enhancing regional comprehensive strength.

Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=336582

SOURCE The Organizing Committee of the Expo Central China 2019