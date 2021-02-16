Dean & DeLuca Completes Financial Restructuring and Successfully Emerges From Chapter 11 With Support From CFGI, Argus Management Corporation and Brown Rudnick LLP

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov. 25, 2020, the Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York confirmed Dean and DeLuca's Chapter 11 plan. The chain of upscale grocery stores and cafes filed a voluntary petition for relief on March 31, 2020. The Chapter 11 Plan became effective on January 28, 2021.

Joseph Baum, CFGI's Partner in charge of Restructuring, and Lawton Bloom of Argus Management were Co-CROs, and Brown Rudnick LLP acted as reorganization counsel, successfully leading the company through bankruptcy.

Reorganized Dean and Deluca emerged with a stronger balance sheet, eliminating over $300 million in debt. The company is working to restart operations in the United States and around the world.

About CFGI

CFGI, a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, is a highly specialized financial consulting firm that supports the office of the CFO with all its accounting, finance, risk management and digital transformation needs. As an extension of your corporate finance team, CFGI can serve in a variety of capacities – from technical accounting or finance transformation advisor to IPO and M&A support to Controller or CFO.

About CFGI's Restructuring Services

CFGI's team of restructuring services experts explores every possible avenue to reduce debt, appease creditors, preserve the value of the organization and rebuild investor confidence. CFGI has consulted on bankruptcy proceedings covering various industries and constituents. Our subject matter experts also specialize in fraud and forensic accounting investigations.

