Dean Foods Declares Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, or $0.12 per share on an annualized basis, compared to a previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share. The dividend is payable on December 4, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 19, 2018.

We made the reduction to better align the Company's dividend to levels consistent with comparable companies. We believe our dividend reflects the Company's ongoing commitment to returning appropriate capital to our stockholders.

ABOUT DEAN FOODS

Dean Foods® is a leading food and beverage company and the largest processor and direct-to-store distributor of fluid milk and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the Dean Foods portfolio includes DairyPure®, the country's first and largest fresh, white milk national brand, and TruMoo®, the leading national flavored milk brand, along with well-known regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena®, Berkeley Farms®, Country Fresh®, Dean's®, Friendly's®, Garelick Farms®, LAND O LAKES®* milk and cultured products*, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms®, Mayfield®, McArthur®, Meadow Gold®, Oak Farms®, PET®**, T.G. Lee®, Tuscan® and more. Dean Foods also has a joint venture with Organic Valley®, distributing fresh organic products to local retailers. In all, Dean Foods has more than 50 local and regional dairy brands and private labels. Dean Foods also makes and distributes ice cream, cultured products, juices, teas, and bottled water. Almost 16,000 employees across the country work every day to make Dean Foods the most admired and trusted provider of wholesome, great-tasting dairy products at every occasion. For more information about Dean Foods and its brands, visit www.deanfoods.com.

*The LAND O LAKES brand is owned by Land O'Lakes, Inc. and is used by license.

**PET is a trademark of Eagle Family Foods Group LLC, under license.

