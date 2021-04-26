Deanna Rodriguez Appointed President and CEO of Entergy New Orleans

"Throughout Deanna's career, a common thread in her nearly three decades of success has been her understanding and expertise in how proactive and sustained stakeholder engagement can positively impact both business results and the livelihood of our customers and communities," said Rod West, group president, utility operations for Entergy Corporation. "Her industry experience combined with her background in regulatory affairs at Entergy New Orleans make her ideally suited to lead ENO."

Rodriguez, currently vice president of regulatory and public affairs at Entergy Texas, Inc., has played a central role in re-aligning the interests of our external stakeholders around our customer-centric investment plan in that state since 2012.

Prior to that role, Rodriquez, a 27-year veteran of Entergy, served as vice president of regulatory affairs for Entergy New Orleans where she worked closely with the New Orleans City Council to launch the first Energy Smart program. The comprehensive energy efficiency plan was developed in collaboration with the New Orleans City Council and continues assisting customers today.

She also served as director of external affairs for Entergy Corporation, where she coordinated post-Hurricane Katrina funding efforts, which resulted in more than $200 million in community development block grant funding for Entergy's Louisiana, Mississippi and New Orleans operating companies.

From 1999 to 2003, as vice president of corporate contributions, Rodriguez oversaw the creation of the Entergy Charitable Foundation and the company's employee volunteer program, Community Connectors.

"I love New Orleans, and it is indeed a special place," said Rodriguez. "I look forward to working with the City Council, the Mayor and other city leaders to develop programs and policy that will help us meet and exceed all of our customers' expectations."

Rodriguez holds a master's degree in public affairs from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor's degree in government from the University of Texas at Austin. She currently serves as Vice Chair of the Board of the Association of Electric Companies of Texas as well as on the Advisory board of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, the Texas Senate Hispanic Research Council, the Subiendo Board for UT Austin's School of Business and Austin PBS.

About Entergy New Orleans

Entergy New Orleans, LLC is an electric and gas utility that serves Louisiana's Orleans Parish. The company provides electricity to more than 200,000 customers and natural gas to more than 108,000 customers. Entergy New Orleans, LLC is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and more than 13,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media.

