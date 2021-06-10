Deans Stepp Law LLP Founding Partners Named Among America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys® for 2021

DALLAS, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory L. Deans and Katherine H. Stepp, the founding partners of Deans Stepp Law LLP, have been named among America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys® for 2021. Selection to America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys® is by invitation only and is reserved to identify the nation's most exceptional litigators for high-value personal injury, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, product liability, and medical malpractice matters.

Gregory L. Deans and Katherine H. Stepp, of Deans Stepp Law LLP, named among America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys for 2021.

"We are passionate about helping our clients navigate through complex personal injury, product liability, and wrongful death cases and, ultimately, obtaining the best possible results for their unique situation," said Deans. "We are honored to be recognized for this work."

Deans has tried cases for plaintiffs and defendants in courtrooms and arbitrations both in and out of Texas. He has recovered substantial amounts for plaintiffs and has obtained defense verdicts when his clients faced the possibility of multi-million-dollar judgments. Deans' practice focuses on cases involving complex business disputes, construction defects, catastrophic personal injury, negligence, and product liability.

"We founded Deans Stepp Law because we understood that clients need top-quality yet efficient representation," said Stepp. "In a trial, we are our client's fiercest advocate, but we always seek innovative solutions to protect them from ever having to see the inside of a courtroom."

Stepp represents a national clientele of plaintiffs and defendants in complex civil litigation matters. Stepp's practice is primarily focused on toxic tort, commercial litigation, premises liability, product liability, catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, oil & gas litigation, and employment litigation.

To be considered for selection, an attorney must focus more than 50% of their active legal practice on personal injury, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, product liability, and/or medical malpractice matters. Candidates are carefully screened on a broad array of criteria, including professional experience, litigation experience, significant personal injury settlements or verdicts, peer reputation, and community impact. With these extremely high selection standards for America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys®, less than one-half percent (0.5%) of active attorneys in the U.S. will receive this honor.

Learn more at www.ds-law.com.

Contact:

Lauren Yates

ThinkWell Consulting

703.593.3184

[email protected]

Related Images

deans-stepp-law-llp-founding.png

Deans Stepp Law LLP Founding Partners Named Among America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys®

Gregory L. Deans and Katherine H. Stepp, of Deans Stepp Law LLP, named among America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys for 2021.

SOURCE Deans Stepp Law LLP