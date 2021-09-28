Dear Songbird Designer Launches New Signature Collection of Holographic Stationery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dear Songbird, a brand for modern illustrated stationery, is pleased to announce the launch of their Signature Collection. The new stationery line of ten products will go live on Tuesday, October 1st, 2021 on their online storefront at www.dearsongbird.com.

Holographic Postcards Teaser Designer, Sandara Buckland

The Dear Songbird Signature Collection was created to wow with its sparkling floral details and inspire a generation of women who are pros in online communication to discover the excitement of mailing heartfelt messages using premium holographic stationery. The first printing run of the collection is expected to sell out within two weeks.

Designed to be gifted on any occasion, the new collection's modern illustrated floral art style features custom die-cut holographic foil details, rainbow glitter overlays, finely-detailed glossy highlights and an encouraging zine written by the collection's designer, Sandara Buckland, who says that their signature collection will, "definitely make your best friend's day."

The product line stands out from the color-saturation trends of 2021 with its extremely detailed holographic accents and pinpoint glossy floral line work. Wax seals, found normally in custom wedding stationery lines, are included with its sturdy recycled brown paper in the letter set. Sandara commented on the collection's unusual use of recycled paper for the letter set saying,

"The recycled paper in our letterset was truly a joy to illustrate, but not without its challenges… as most printing inks are not optimized for darker paper - they would look quite dull on a brown background! We were happy to work with our professional print shop to find the perfect premium white ink that would make our designs come to life on this fantastic brown letter paper. It looks so great - the colors are vibrant, and it just feels wonderful to write on."

Each stationery product has its own name. A few examples are:

The Dear Songbird Signature Collection ranges in price from $5 to $125, and the shop offers exclusive discounts for customers who sign up to their VIP email list.

Sandara Buckland is excited to welcome her fans to the new handmade product line collection they've been requesting.

About Dear Songbird's Designer

Sandara opened her first handmade online shop in 2010 customizing synthetic dreadlocks for customers all around the world. She then combined her passions for letter crafting, envelope design and digital illustration to launch Dear Songbird in 2021 to deliver beautifully illustrated mail to a brand new market. Her illustration style evokes serenity and joy with painterly brush strokes and calming color palettes.

