Dearborn National Names Michael Witwer President and Chief Executive Officer

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dearborn National Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), which offers a broad selection of insurance and financial products including group benefits, worksite and individual products, has named Michael Witwer, chief operating officer, as its new president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. Witwer succeeds Gregory Benesh who will retire January 2, 2019 after six years with Dearborn National where he previously served as chief financial officer and chief actuary. Until his retirement, Benesh will serve in an Executive Advisory role to work closely with Witwer on his transition plan.

"We thank Greg for his invaluable leadership and contribution toward Dearborn's success over the past several years," said Michael Frank, chairman, Dearborn National. "Greg has created an incredible foundation for Dearborn from which Mike can build and I look forward to Dearborn's future as it embarks on a new chapter under Mike's leadership."

In his role as CEO, Witwer will lead Dearborn National's overall business strategy and will be responsible for the company's financial and operational performance. Witwer, who has more than 30 years of insurance industry leadership experience, joined Dearborn National in May 2014 as chief operating officer and during his tenure has overseen several departments including product development, marketing, account management, service operations and dental markets. He also launched several initiatives under his leadership designed to better understand and improve the experience for Dearborn's customers.

Witwer's extensive leadership experience in the employee benefits industry includes serving as a vice president for Cigna Voluntary and as senior vice president and chief marketing officer for AIG. Before joining AIG, he worked as senior vice president of product and marketing at Prudential and as a vice president at MetLife where he led the Group Life business. Witwer has a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Westminster College in New Wilmington, Penn., and an Executive MBA certificate from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

For more information about Dearborn National, please visit www.dearbornnational.com/.

About Dearborn National® Life Insurance Company

At Dearborn National, we provide financial comfort and support to people during the most difficult times of their lives. We do this by working with employer groups to offer products and services that complement their medical coverage and enhance their employees' financial well-being. Serving millions of people nationwide, we've developed our portfolio of insurance solutions by listening and responding to our customers. Today, that portfolio includes Life, Disability, Vision, Accident and Critical Illness insurance. Founded in 1969, we are the proud ancillary subsidiary of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), the largest non-investor owned health care insurer in the United States and the fourth largest overall. HCSC operates as Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL); Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana (BCBSMT); Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico (BCBSNM); Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma (BCBSOK); and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX). Visit dearbornnational.com to learn more.

