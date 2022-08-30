Dearborn® True Blue® Bath Waste Kits Now Available in Champagne Bronze, Enriching Robust Line of Designer Finishes

CLEVELAND, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dearborn®, a part of the Oatey family of brands, today announced that its True Blue® Bath Waste Kits are now available in an on-trend Champagne Bronze finish, adding to its already robust line of designer finishes. The new Champagne Bronze finish allows installers to add an elegant and traditional touch to any bathroom, while it also pairs well with many different finishes, including other metallics.

Innovative, flexible, and designed with the plumber in mind, the True Blue Bath Waste line is made with integrated locking features that reduce the number of tools needed for installation, saving time and frustration. The new Champagne Bronze finish enhances the existing portfolio of the True Blue line, which also includes bath waste kits in Matte Black, Chrome, White, Brushed Nickel, Oil Rubbed Bronze and Brushed Gold.

Constructed of brass, the True Blue Drain Spud is built for durability and longevity. Featuring two heavy-duty crossbars, it provides a greater flow rate than standard, four-crossbar designs. The Drain Spud can accept the trim veneer for easy finish change and replacement and is compatible with all existing True Blue components.

True Blue Bath Waste Champagne Bronze is available in full, half, and trim kits with options for ABS or PVC and touch toe, uni-lift, and push 'n' pull stopper options. The trim kits in designer finishes are also compatible with True Blue Brass and True Blue FLEX, which is made with flexible PVC tubing to overcome job site obstructions. To learn more, visit oatey.com or your local distributor.

