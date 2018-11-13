Dearfoams® Donates more than $465,000 in Slippers to Families Staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio®

"We appreciate everyone who shopped for a cause this holiday season on Dearfoams.com," said Dana Seguin, Chief Marketing Officer of RG Barry Brands. "Ronald McDonald House Charities provides wonderful care to its residents, and we are grateful to have had a small part in providing extra comfort to families staying there."

RG Barry launched the giveback campaign in early November at RMHC of Central Ohio by baking cookies for its residents and passing out 2,000 slippers. On World Kindness Day a week later, RG Barry donated a pair of slippers to RMHC of Central Ohio for every share they received on Facebook. A few days before Christmas, RG Barry employees returned to donate critically needed items like paper towels and cleaning supplies, and also to pass out hundreds more slippers to children at the House.

"Our families have been pleasantly surprised to receive a free pair of slippers upon checking-in to the Ronald McDonald House," said Dee Anders, CEO of RMHC of Central Ohio. "We often see our residents lounging around in the kitchen and lobby area wearing their slippers. We are appreciative of RG Barry's generosity and partnership and look forward to providing extra comfort to families staying with us in the coming months."

Dearfoams, a brand of RG Barry Brands, was established in 1947 by visionary female entrepreneur Florence Melton who invented the world's first foam-soled, washable slipper. Dearfoams and its sister brands, baggallini handbags, totes and travel accessories, and Foot Petals premium insoles and comfort products, are headquartered in Pickerington, Ohio.

About RMHC of Central Ohio: Originally housed in an old apartment building near downtown Columbus, RMHC of Central Ohio has quadrupled in size since it first opened its doors in 1982. Every night, hundreds of people stay at RMHC while their young family members are cared for nearby at Nationwide Children's Hospital. RMHC provides comfortable accommodations, meals, and a sense of community for families in the midst of challenging times. Learn more.

SOURCE Dearfoams

Related Links

https://www.dearfoams.com

