Death2Life: Suicide Is A Global Epidemic--What Are You Going To Do About It?

PHOENIX, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A study conducted by the CDC in late June shows 40% of Americans report struggling with mental health or substance abuse. 11% of Americans reported seriously considering suicide this year (36 million people). 13% have started or increased substance abuse in 2020. These numbers should give us all pause.

Suicide mortality rates have been increasing at alarming rates over the last 20 years (70% increase among kids ages 12-17). Since 2011, there's been nearly a 400 percent increase nationally in suicide attempts by self-poisoning among young people. And the current pandemic has created a storm of suicides and suicide ideation in this country. A combination of economic stress, social isolation, reduced access to community and religious services, barriers to mental health services, increased screen time, and overall national anxiety have created an uptick in death by suicide that our country has never seen before.

Death2Life is an Internet based non-profit whose mission is to help hurting teens and adults. Their team of counselors and peer-support specialists interact with 300-600 people a day who find the website by googling "I want to die," "easy ways to kill myself," or other variations of such a search. "We saw a need to reach hurting people around the world and offer them hope. And Google saw a need to combat a growing trend on the Internet. Together we can intervene. We stand in the gap with them and introduce them to a hopeful life," explained Death2Life Vice President.

Today the organization announces the launch of their new website to offer help to a wider audience. Calling themselves a "Refuge for the Hopeless," they now are widening their net and offer help to people who have suicidal thoughts, addiction to substances, addiction to porn, surviving family members of suicide, and people who have been affected by disability and bullying.

Death2Life.com offers live counseling via 4 outlets: online chat (death2life.com), text chat (text D2L @494949), Facebook Messenger (OfficialD2L), or Instagram DM (@officialdeath2life). All services are free of charge to the public.

Death2Life works closely with well-known personalities who also have a passion for reaching people who struggle with suicide and hopelessness. Names like Brian "Head" Welch (Guitarist, Korn), Lacey Sturm (Flyleaf), Kelly Clark (Pro Snowboarder), and Christian Hosoi (Pro Skateboarder) can be found on the website, sharing their own stories of how they made a comeback from addiction, depression and suicide in their own lives. "For years I struggled with thoughts of hopelessness and suicide. D2L is an awesome resource for all those like me who struggle with hope." Brian "Head" Welch, Korn

Death2Life President adds, "People who are suicidal need to know that someone cares about them. Sometimes it's that simple. Because they can remain anonymous, we are a non-threatening place to start. They need to know that their feelings are not a burden to the people in their lives and that there are people they can count on to hang in there with them. We are here to remind them that they matter to us and that they will not always feel the way they do today. We walk them through the darkness as long as they need us, and we point them toward hope."

To learn more or chat online, visit: Death2Life.com

To text with someone who cares: Text D2L @494949

To donate, visit: JoinD2L.com

SOURCE Death2Life (D2L)

Related Links

http://death2life.com/

