Deb Conklin Joins KeHE Distributors' Board of Directors

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KeHE is pleased to announce the newest addition to its Board of Directors, Deb Conklin.

Conklin is the Chief Executive Officer of Reddy Ice, the nation's largest packaged ice manufacturer and distributor. Prior to her current role, Conklin was a Managing Director of Centerbridge Partners' Portfolio Operations, most recently acting as interim CEO of Pei Wei Fresh Kitchen. She has also been COO of Helix Poly and a Senior Operations Advisor at TPG Capital.

"We are excited to welcome Deb to our Board of Directors," stated Brandon Barnholt, President & CEO of KeHE. "Her deep expertise in governance, corporate leadership, financial value creation, and talent development will truly help drive KeHE on our journey to become the 'Next Generation' distributor. We were also drawn to her alignment with our core value of serving others."

Conklin was selected following a nationwide candidate search. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Queens College and a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Clemson University.

About KeHE

With its nationwide distribution network, KeHE provides natural & organic, specialty & fresh products to chain and independent grocery and natural food stores and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. KeHE is an employee-owned, B Corporation certified, company with over 5,000 employees in the U.S. and Canada. Where KeHE Goes, Goodness Follows.® For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out our social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, & LinkedIn.

