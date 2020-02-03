Deb Monti Infuses Beauty and Education Under One Roof With Salon & Academy Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb., 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On a mission to move extension education to the forefront of the hair industry, Deb Monti, the CEO of Milvali Extensions & Academy , has announced the expansion of her San Francisco salon into a salon & academy infusion. Within the new academy space -- which will be shared with the existing salon -- Deb will teach stylists how to correctly install extensions and simultaneously increase their clientele and income.

"Having a separate space to educate opens up so much more opportunity," says Deb. "In addition to teaching more classes, we can host more guest stylists and expert speakers. The academy will also have a dedicated area for theory, an area for hands-on training, and a retail space where we sell our hair, tools, and products."

Deb will offer career changing advice from her 15 years of experience in the industry, while guiding students through the process of installing three damage-free extension methods- microlink I-tip, tape-In and hand-tied wefts. The academy will offer small class sizes, with one on one education and hands-on experience with live models. In addition to extension certification and practical skills courses, Deb will offer pop up classes on the business side of the hair industry.

As students learn the tricks of the extension trade in the academy, Milvali Salon will continue to offer a variety of extension and hair services. In addition to extensions, Milvali's team of professional stylists also perform color, cuts, and smoothing treatments.

"At Milvali Salon, we have always been known for our extension services," says Deb. "Now that we have our facility to teach, I'm hoping to bridge the gap between stylists just getting certified and being a successful extensionist".

The new academy is scheduled for a soft-opening on March 1 and a grand opening in April. As part of the April grand opening, free extension installs will be offered to the first 10 customers who purchase hair.

