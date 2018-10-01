deBanked CONNECT San Diego Sells Out

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- deBanked CONNECT, a half-day networking event taking place in San Diego on October 4th, has sold out. This is the third straight event produced by Foinse, LLC to sell out, with the most recent being Broker Fair 2018 in May.

"We're very pleased with the level of interest," said deBanked president and chief editor Sean Murray. "Bringing funders, lenders, and ISOs together in one place is a great chance to facilitate business and provide education in the commercial finance industry. Our sponsors make it all possible."

National Funding, a small business funding company based in San Diego, is the title sponsor.

Tickets for the next deBanked CONNECT event, taking place at the Eden Roc in Miami Beach on January 24, 2019, are already on sale. Early bird pricing is available at: http://www.debankedmiami.com/

More information about Broker Fair 2019 will be announced soon.

About Foinse, LLC

Foinse, LLC is an events company and the producer of deBanked CONNECT. For more information about our San Diego event, visit: http://www.debankedsandiego.com/. To sponsor a future event call 917-722-0808 or email events@debanked.com.

About deBanked

deBanked® is a registered trademark of Raharney Capital, LLC and is the name of a print and online publication that has covered alternative finance including merchant cash advance and online business lending since 2010. The company has partnered with Foinse, LLC on events. For more information, visit: http://debanked.com/

Media contact:

Sean Murray

Foinse, LLC

917-722-0808

http://www.debankedsandiego.com

SOURCE Foinse, LLC