ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie Gibbs is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Real Estate in recognition of her role as a Real Estate Broker at The Real Estate PROS.

Understanding the sensitive nature of their clients' real estate needs, The Real Estate PROS lends a compassionate and fervent approach to those they serve. Dedicated to providing their clients with quality real estate advice, the team at Real Estate PROS is well versed in handling their clients' buying and selling needs.



With her successful long standing career in real estate starting in 1985 with Century 21, Ms. Debbie Gibbs is revered for her outstanding contributions to the industry. In the beginning, Ms. Gibbs began her career as an internal auditor handling marketing and personal banking at a local bank. Years later, Ms. Gibbs would become a well sought after real estate agent well versed in utilizing her experience in banking to offer her clients the tools that go far beyond the usual call of the agent. A Certified Distressed Property expert, throughout her career, Ms. Gibbs has attained extensive knowledge of the Sweetwater County residential market.



To further enhance her professional development, Ms. Gibbs is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the National Association of Realtors.



In recognition of her numerous professional accolades, Ms. Gibbs maintains five star ratings on both Trulia and Zillow and is ranked among the top 1% of agents in the United States. In addition, Ms. Gibbs has been recognized as one of the most trusted names in the real estate industry.

In looking to the future, Ms. Gibbs hopes to continue growing in her success and as a mentor to young and upcoming professionals in real estate.



