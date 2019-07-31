Debbie Landers Appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Briye™

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week Briye™ announced Debbie Landers as their new chief executive officer. The promotion from her previous role as President and COO positions Landers as the first female CEO in the company's history.

Debbie Landers

"Debbie has a unique blend of healthcare knowledge and an innovative spirit coupled with extensive experience in operations, physician partnership, patient experience and cultural transformation," said Mike Forster, board chairman of Briye. "Debbie's thought-driven leadership aligns perfectly with Briye's dedication to enhancing both the quality and quantity of Annual Wellness Visits for primary care physician practices. Through a thoughtful and quality-oriented approach, Briye offers a insource solution to our client partners, allowing them to focus current clinic resources on what matters most - strengthening patient engagement and improving health outcomes."

An accomplished Healthcare Leader with 30+ years of experience, Debbie Landers officially took the helm of the company following an impressive turnaround. During her tenure as President and Chief Operations Officer, Landers expanded the company's footprint into large health systems along with bolstering the small private clinic segment. Within the past year, Briye™ has been transformed from a small team operating with a vision to change the way in which care is delivered for our senior population; today it is a robust organization touting nearly 100 years of Healthcare experience with the knowledge and knowhow to impact the board's vision. Landers brings her personal mission for the senior population that she has championed throughout her career, most prominently as Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer at Community Health Systems (CHS) growing the Senior Circle initiative by 300%.

As an executive leader for one of the nation's largest investor owned health systems, Landers was an advisor to 200+ CEOs, CFOs and CNOs. Her leadership guided 10,000+ leaders across the nation through revenue growth strategies, M&A, culture changes, physician access opportunities, alignment and organizational transformation efforts, and best practices for healthcare marketing and communication.

Over the last ten years, Landers has served as an executive consultant, national speaker and author advocating for increased leadership focus on patient engagement and healthcare consumerism. Most notably, Landers led development of new business line opportunities and Patient Experience strategy at both Studer Group, a Huron Solution and Jarrard, Phillips, Cate & Hancock. Landers holds an MBA from Bellarmine University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from Indiana University.

