Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Announces the Launch of New Dream Makers Miracle Fund for Patients and Their Families

PLANTATION, Fla., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) is proud to announce the launch of its new Dream Makers Miracle Fund for stomach cancer patients and their families. The initiative, which is part of DDF's Patient Resource Education Program, aims to spread joy within the stomach cancer community by providing patients and their families with bucket-list inspired experiences. The new program is being made possible thanks to DDF's newly formed partnership with global biotechnology company BeiGene, Ltd.

DDF's Chief Executive Officer Andrea Eidelman is excited about the new program and looks forward to putting smiles on the faces of stomach cancer patients and their families. "This is a wonderful opportunity for DDF to be a beacon of light for the stomach cancer community, especially with everything going on in the world," said Eidelman. We are incredibly fortunate to have BeiGene as a new partner and inaugural sponsor for our new Dream Makers Miracle Fund, and we look forward to supporting patients in creating life-long memories with their loved ones."

To participate, patients will need to meet specific criteria and apply online. More information and updates about the Dream Makers Miracle Fund and its application process will be made available on DDF's website. To learn more about DDF, visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality. DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide and the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017 at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. Its 3,500+ employees in China, the United States, Australia, and Europe are committed to expediting the development of a diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics for cancer. The Company currently markets two internally-discovered oncology products: BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA™ (zanubrutinib) in the United States, and anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab in China. BeiGene also markets or plans to market in China additional oncology products licensed from Amgen Inc., Celgene Logistics Sàrl, a Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) company, and EUSA Pharma. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow the Company on Twitter at @BeiGeneUSA.

