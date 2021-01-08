Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Announces Winners of the 2020 Scholarship Essay Contest

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) is proud to announce the winners of the 2020 DDF Scholarship Essay Contest. Justyn Boumah, 5, from Las Vegas, won $100 in the elementary school division for his essay on the dream he holds for finding a cure for stomach cancer. Mia Gal, 14, of Aventura, Florida, won $200 in the middle school division for writing about how she would work to improve patients' lives if she were president of the United States. Paola Campos, 17, from Ceres, California, won $700 in the high school division for her compelling essay on the importance of stomach cancer research and the increase in funding.

Each year, DDF's essay contest is open to children between the ages of 5 to 18 across the United States. The contest consists of three categories: elementary, middle, and high school, and includes a different essay prompt that asks students to explore topics surrounding stomach cancer issues. Submissions were accepted from September 1, 2020, to October 30, 2020, and essays were scored by celebrity judges Brad Meltzer, #1 New York Times bestselling author, and Rochelle Weinstein, USA Today and Amazon bestselling author.

DDF is proud to continue the tradition of supporting education through this initiative.

"I want to congratulate every student who took the time to research stomach cancer and participate in our essay contest," said Andrea Eidelman, DDF's Chief Executive Officer. "I hope that this contest can lead to future generations becoming inspired to help find a cure for stomach cancer in their lifetime."

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to stomach cancer patients' plight and the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, almost a decade later, at 50. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States, Canada, and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org .

SOURCE Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

