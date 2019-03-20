Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Celebrates a Decade at the 10th Annual Dream Makers Gala

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) will host its 10th annual Dream Makers Gala on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida. The event will celebrate "A Decade of DDF," highlighting the phenomenal work that has been done on behalf of stomach cancer patients, families and survivors and honoring the lasting legacy of its late Founder Debbie Zelman.

2019 Gala Chair David Kubiliun with late DDF Founder Debbie Zelman at the 8th Annual Dream Makers Gala in 2017

The theme for this year's Gala is "Resort Cocktail" and will be emphasized through the event décor and the attire of the wonderful guests in attendance. The event will feature a cocktail hour and terrific silent auction followed by a delicious dinner, awards presentation, live auction and live music and dancing.

DDF Board of Directors member David Kubiliun of Greenspoon Marder returns as chair of this year's Gala for the seventh consecutive year. "Given the prevalence of stomach cancer in the world today, I am honored to be part of DDF which has been a world leader in raising funds and awareness for this deadly disease," said Kubiliun.

Event sponsors include Title Sponsor Peter Palandjian; Emerald Sponsors Envision Physician Services, Lilly Oncology, and Ross and Liz Tannenbaum; and Ruby Sponsor Westside Regional Medical Center. This year's award recipients are Barbara Simmons, CEO of Westside Regional Medical Center; Dr. Chuck and Suzanne Lago; Dr. Gregg and Abby Wilentz; Dr. Yelena Janjigian, MD at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Brad Meltzer and Sydney Silverstein of NSU University School.

Tickets are available for $200 each or $1,900 for a table of ten (10) guests. Sponsorship opportunities are available, and program book ads/tributes and donated auction items will be appreciated. For more information, to purchase tickets, become a sponsor, place an ad/tribute, or donate an auction item, please contact us at Events@DebbiesDream.org or (954) 475-1200.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide and the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017 at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

