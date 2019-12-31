Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Raised Nearly $17,000 at the 4th Annual South Florida Dream Fore a Cure Golf Tournament

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF hosted its 4th annual South Florida Dream Fore a Cure Golf Tournament on Nov 14, 2019, at the Jacaranda Golf Club in Plantation, Florida. The tournament, which raised nearly $17,000 this year, is held annually as part of DDF's mission to raise awareness and funds for stomach cancer research.

Participants of the event enjoyed various competitions, a raffle drawing, and a silent auction featuring sports memorabilia, dining, and travel experiences, followed by an awards ceremony and dinner.

DDF's CEO Andrea Eidelman and Event Co-Chair Jonathan Perrillo at the 4th Annual South Florida Dream Fore a Cure Golf Tournament hosted on November 14, 2019.

Event Chair Jonathan Perrillo led the event for the fourth year in a row alongside his co-chair Jon Carlson and their wonderful committee.

"As one of the founders of this tournament, it's inspiring to witness it grow every year," said Perrillo. "This tournament is very important to me because we are here to reinforce the dream of our late founder Debbie Zelman. We greatly appreciate the dedication of DDF staff, sponsors, and participants because they allow us to make a significant difference in funding stomach cancer research."

This year's sponsors included Silver Sponsor Holman Automotive and Bronze Sponsor All Risks, LTD. For more information about DDF, visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide and the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She achieved all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemotherapy, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board, comprised of world-renowned physicians, and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and make her dream come true. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

