Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Welcomes New Board Members During 2022 Board Installation and Appreciation Dinner

DDF installed four new and distinguished board members to contribute to its mission of raising awareness of stomach cancer and funds for research

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) welcomed four new members during its 2022 Board Installation and Appreciation Dinner on August 16, 2022. The ceremony was held to induct a new class of influential professionals to serve on the Board of Directors for DDF. The event was held at the home of DDF Board member Marsha Levy. Attendees included current and past members of DDF's Board of Directors and longtime supporters of the organization's mission.

New Board members participated in a welcoming orientation and later enjoyed dinner and networking with other members and staff. The 2022 class of Board members include Adrianys Beauchamp, Antoinette Cave, Niamh Clinton, and Kirk Kreis. Each board member serves a two-year term advising, governing, overseeing policy and direction, and assisting with leadership and general promotion of DDF to support the organization's mission.

"As a non-profit, we rely heavily on volunteers who are passionate about what we do in the community and want to contribute their expertise and connections and help raise awareness about stomach cancer," said DDF's Chief Executive Officer, Andrea Eidelman. "We are very grateful to have such esteemed individuals join our Board of Directors to help lead the way in improving the landscape for those affected by this awful disease."

For more information about DDF, visit www.DebbiesDream.org or call (954) 475-1200.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer,

advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of

federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

Media Contact:

Brittnay Starks

Communications Director

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

(954) 475-1200

[email protected]

www.DebbiesDream.org

SOURCE Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer