Debbie's Dream Foundation Partners with American Association for Cancer Research to Announce $200,000 Research Grant for Stomach Cancer

PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) has partnered with the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) to encourage and inspire more research in the field of gastric cancer through a $200,000 research grant. The AACR-Debbie's Dream Foundation Career Development Award for Gastric Cancer Research is a joint initiative that covers a two-year term for one junior researcher to explore gastric cancer and establish a successful career path in the field. Applications are being accepted through February 1, 2022, with letter of intent applications due by October 28, 2021.

DDF has partnered with the AACR throughout the years since 2013 to help award more than $1,000,000 in research grants to young scientists to date. In addition to DDF's fundraising efforts, the partnership has proven successful in supporting each recipient's career development.

"At DDF, we pride ourselves on being an organization that not only raises awareness and advocates for more federal funding for research, but we also serve as an active proponent in helping to raise these funds through our network and fundraising events," said Chief Executive Officer Andrea Eidelman. "We hope that these scientists and researchers will help develop new and improved treatment options for patients and ultimately help find a cure for this terrible disease. We're very optimistic about the latter."

To be eligible for the award, applicants must have a doctoral degree in a related field and cannot be candidates for another doctoral degree. In addition, at the start of the grant term on July 1, 2022, applicants must:

Hold a faculty position with the title of assistant professor, instructor, research assistant professor, or the equivalent.

If eligibility is based on a future position, the applicant must contact the AACR's Scientific Review and Grants Administration (the AACR's SRGA) at [email protected] before submitting their Letter of Intent for information on additional verification materials/signatures that may be required.

before submitting their Letter of Intent for information on additional verification materials/signatures that may be required. Have completed their most recent doctoral degree within the past 11 years (i.e., degree cannot have been conferred before July 1, 2011 ; the formal date of receipt of doctoral degree is the date the degree was conferred, as indicated on their diploma and/or transcript).

; the formal date of receipt of doctoral degree is the date the degree was conferred, as indicated on their diploma and/or transcript). Applicants with a medical degree must have completed their most recent doctoral degree or medical residency - whichever date is later - within the past 11 years.

Have independent laboratory space as confirmed by their institution.

Work at an academic, medical, or research institution anywhere in the world. There are no citizenship or geographic requirements. However, by submitting a Letter of Intent for this grant, an applicant applying from an institution located in a country in which they are not a citizen or a permanent resident assures that their visa status will provide sufficient time to complete the project and grant term at the institution from which they applied.

To apply for this grant, visit www.AACR.org/grants/aacr-debbies-dream-foundation-career-development-award-for-gastric-cancer-research/. For more information about DDF's grant program and past recipients, visit www.DebbiesDream.org/research-grant/.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing research funding, and providing international education and support to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to stomach cancer patients' plight worldwide and the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, almost a decade later, at 50. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States, Canada, and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and make her dream a reality. To learn more, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

Media Contact:

Brittnay Starks

Communications Coordinator

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

(954) 475-1200

[email protected]

SOURCE Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

Related Links

http://www.DebbiesDream.org

