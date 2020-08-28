Debbie's Dream Foundation to Host 2nd Annual Virtual International Gastric Cancer Education Symposium

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF), will host the 2nd Annual Virtual International Gastric Cancer Education Symposium on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. eastern. During the event, stomach cancer-related topics will be presented by internationally recognized oncologists and healthcare professionals from leading cancer treatment facilities around the world. It will be led by Symposium Program Director Dr. Raul Rosenthal of Cleveland Clinic Florida, and Co-chair Dr. Libia Scheller of Bayer Healthcare, and member of the DDF Board of Directors. The Symposium is free for patients, families, and caregivers and will be accessed via a state of the art virtual conference simulation platform.

Symposium Program Director Dr. Raul Rosenthal of Cleveland Clinic Florida, Dr. Naoto Takahashi of Jikei University Kashiwa Hospital and Co-chair and DDF Board Member Dr. Libia Scheller of Bayer Healthcare at the 1st Annual International Collaborative Gastric Cancer Education Symposium in 2019.

Registrants will join the virtual conference by logging into an online portal and accessing lecture halls featuring live video presentations from multiple leaders and experts in the field of gastric cancer. The event will cover various topics, including early detection, radiation oncology, surgical methods, chemotherapy and immunotherapy, genomic testing, nutrition, and more. The virtual format for the event comes at a time when the world is facing a global pandemic, and patients continue to seek information relevant to stomach cancer treatment.

"We're grateful for the support of industry partners that allow us to raise awareness and provide vital information to the stomach cancer community, especially during these critical times," said Andrea Eidelman, Chief Executive Officer of DDF. "We appreciate all of the physicians and experts who'll be taking the time to educate this community, and we're beyond thankful to Cleveland Clinic Florida and sponsors for helping to make this possible."

This year's virtual Symposium is supported by DDF sponsors National Platinum Sponsor Daiichi Sankyo; National Gold Sponsor Merck; National Silver Sponsors Bristol Myers Squibb and Taiho Oncology; National Bronze Sponsor Lilly Oncology; and National Copper Sponsor Genentech. All lectures will be accessible at a later date on the DDF website at http://www.DebbiesDream.org/portal/lecture-library.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

