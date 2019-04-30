Deborah Hankinson Honored Among Best Lawyers in Dallas for Groundbreaking ADR Practice

DALLAS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Deborah Hankinson, widely respected for her work in alternative dispute resolution (ADR), has been selected for the 14th time to D Magazine's list of the Best Lawyers in Dallas.

The 2019 honor recognizes the former Texas Supreme Court Justice's uniquely comprehensive practice in conflict resolution, which includes mediation, early neutral evaluation, arbitration, settlement consulting, and special settlement counsel.

Long known for her mediation and arbitration expertise, Ms. Hankinson's groundbreaking practice features a broad range of consulting and counseling options that take full advantage of her analytical and problem-solving skills. From pre-litigation to post-trial, she advances procedural efficacy and the potential for settlement by providing the right service at the right time.

Her judicial experience and that as a practicing lawyer has provided Ms. Hankinson with the expertise to tackle myriad legal issues in numerous types of lawsuits involving different industries and settings.

Her practice promotes opportunities for problem-solving and resolution at all stages of a dispute by making a range of easily accessible services available to those seeking alternatives to trial. This approach expands traditional mediation and arbitration to offer a new, broad-based resource for solving legal conflicts.

Focusing on litigation avoidance, Ms. Hankinson offers early neutral evaluations to assess the merits of a dispute as a predicate to potential settlement. She also conducts pre-suit mediations and helps clients develop early settlement strategies. Based on her broad expertise, she is often retained as special settlement counsel.

Consistently honored for her ADR work, Ms. Hankinson has earned recognition from The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA, Texas Super Lawyers, Benchmark Appellate, Texas Lawyer, Dallas Business Journal, Martindale-Hubbell and Lawdragon, in addition to D Magazine. She also has been honored as a Texas Trial Legend by the Dallas Bar Association and was selected to The National Law Journal's inaugural ADR Champions list, recognizing trailblazers from across the nation.

About Deborah Hankinson

Ms. Hankinson's comprehensive conflict resolution practice features problem-solving acuity and guidance at all stages of a dispute, from pre-suit litigation avoidance tools to post-trial settlement strategies. She also consults with clients on how to navigate the arbitration process, optimize arbitration provisions, and choose arbitrators. In addition, she works with clients to draft and revise arbitration clauses and can serve as special settlement counsel. For more information, visit http://www.dhankinson.com.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

rhonda@androvett.com

SOURCE Deborah Hankinson

Related Links

https://www.dhankinson.com

