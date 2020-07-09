Deborah Heart and Lung Center Announces Education Partnership with Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University for its Graduate Fellowship Training Programs

BROWNS MILLS, N.J., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deborah Heart and Lung Center -- New Jersey's only specialty heart, lung, and vascular center, and an Alliance Partner of the Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute -- has announced a new partnership with Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University for Deborah's Fellowship Programs.

"Partnership with Jefferson will enhance our resources and help deliver an exceptional educational experience and opportunity," said Vincent Pompili, MD, Chair, Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at Deborah. "This partnership also has the potential to expand additional subspecialty training at Deborah. The Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University is well-renowned and respected for its progressive medical school education and research, offers a perfect complement to Deborah's specialty training."

Deborah Heart and Lung Center is an ACGME accredited Fellowship training program. Physicians who plan on specializing in general cardiology, electrophysiology, interventional cardiology, advanced heart failure, and vascular surgery apply each year for a coveted spot in Deborah's Fellowship Program, where they receive intensive specialty training. Each of the specialties has its own program requirements and protocols. Fellows at Deborah work side-by-side with some of the most talented physicians in the country training in advanced cardiovascular techniques, and work on cutting-edge clinical trials.

"As a specialty educational training site, we need to partner with a medical college with accredited Internal Medicine core standards and established residency program. Thomas Jefferson University meets those requirements and also brings a connection and synergy to our program," noted Pompili.

"The legacy and commitment at Deborah to its training programs aligns well with Jefferson's mission to educate the physicians of the future with clinical and scientific knowledge, as well as the human skills of empathy and creativity," said David Paskin, MD, Vice Dean, Graduate Medical Education and Affiliates at Thomas Jefferson University.

"As Deborah continues to build its regional footprint, strategic partnerships like this with Sidney Kimmel Medical College will provide greater opportunities for more sophisticated collaboration on education, patient care and research," added Pompili.

About Deborah Heart and Lung Center

Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, NJ is an 89-bed teaching hospital that specializes in the diagnosis, research, and treatment of heart, lung, and vascular diseases, as well as providing outpatient cardiology services for children. Deborah is consistently recognized as a leader in patient care and innovative healing, and is an Alliance Partner of the Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute. Deborah has a high rating from the Center for Medicare Services and is ranked among the top hospitals in New Jersey for patient satisfaction, and has a 3-Star Society of Thoracic Surgeons rating for both coronary artery bypass and aortic valve surgeries, which ranks Deborah among the top 7% of cardiac surgery programs in the country.

About Thomas Jefferson University

Thomas Jefferson University is a leader in interdisciplinary, professional education. Jefferson, home of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College and the Kanbar College of Design, Engineering and Commerce, is a preeminent university delivering high-impact education in 160 undergraduate and graduate programs to 8,100 students in architecture, business, design, engineering, fashion and textiles, health, science and social science. The new Jefferson is re-defining the higher education value proposition with an approach that is collaborative and active; increasingly global; integrated with industry; focused on research across disciplines to foster innovation and discovery; and technology-enhanced. Student-athletes compete as the Jefferson Rams in the NCAA Division II Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference.

