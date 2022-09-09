Deborah L. Dallam, MD, FAPA, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

EL PASO, Texas, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deborah L. Dallam, MD, FAPA, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Physician for her professional excellence as a Supervisory and Geriatric Psychiatrist and in acknowledgment of her work in the El Paso VA Health Care System.

With 39 years in the Medical field, Dr. Deborah L. Dallam has dedicated her Psychiatry career to treating veterans and geriatric patients.

Deborah L. Dallam

Dr. Dallam started her college education with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pre-Med Biology, graduating cum laude from Spelman College. She next attended Meharry Medical College and graduated as a Legacy Graduate with her Medical degree in 1982. Dr. Dallam then completed a residency in general psychiatry from 1982-1987 and had Fellowships in both Community Psychiatry and Geriatric Psychiatry, all at the University of Maryland - Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behavior. Dr. Dallam is board-certified in Psychiatry and Geriatric Psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. The American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN) is a nonprofit corporation founded to uphold the standards of psychiatry and neurology.

Dr. Dallam is the owner of her private practice in Silver Spring, MD. She is also affiliated with MedStar Montgomery Medical Center. Through her work in the El Paso VA Health Care System, Dr. Dallam treats veterans and geriatric patients. She also oversees the hospice and palliative care units.

Many of her patients have neuropsychiatric disorders or behavioral manifestations of degenerative brain diseases like dementia, Parkinson's disease, and ALS. Dr. Dallam is familiar with the normal signs of aging versus the psychiatric effects of physical illness, biological causes, or psychosocial aspects of psychiatric disturbances in older patients.

Outside of her clinical work, Dr. Dallam also teaches students as a Clinical Associate Professor. She also works as the Co-Director of the Geriatric Psychiatry Fellowship Program for Texas Tech University. She is the co-author of a paper entitled Trauma Reenactments in Aging Veterans with Dementia.

She remains associated with the Black Psychiatrists of America and the National Medical Association. Dr. Dallam is a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association. She is involved with her community as a member of the NAACP and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Awarded for her work, Dr. Dallam earned a scholarship in family medicine while at Meharry Medical College. She was later the recipient of the Raphael Hernandez Award upon graduation from Meharry Medical College. Dr. Dallam has also received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Department of Psychiatry at Texas Tech University.

In her spare time, Dr. Dallam loves gardening and landscape design.

Dr. Dallam would like to dedicate this honorable recognition In Loving Memory of her parents, Ruth and Lloyd Albert Dallam, MD, and her cousin Judy Banks, MD; and to her mentors, Elijah Saunders, MD, and Harold Jordan, MD.

For more information, visit https://www.elpaso.va.gov/.

SOURCE Continental Who's Who