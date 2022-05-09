Debra and Marc Tice Statement on Meeting With President Biden

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was released today by the National Press Club on behalf of the family of Austin Tice, following their Monday, May 2 meeting with President Biden.

"We eagerly accepted President Biden's invitation for a meeting in the Oval Office. It was an uplifting meeting with substantive dialogue. In the presence of his senior staff, we had a frank and candid exchange of ideas. We were also honored to have some time alone with President Biden.

We asked President Biden to pursue sustained diplomatic engagement including transactional negotiation with the Syrian government for Austin's safe return. This has been our request of the U.S. and Syrian governments for more than 8 years. We left this meeting with hope that there is renewed momentum for engagement.

Our discussion in the oval office took place in an atmosphere of confidence. President Biden made significant, encouraging commitments for this effort. For the love of our son we will not breach that confidence by sharing details.

We are anxious to see the President's uplifting words put into action, confirming the assurance that Austin's safe return is a priority for this administration.

With renewed vigor, we will continue to push for the diplomatic engagement and action necessary to see Austin walk free. May it be soon."

