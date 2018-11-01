HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Debra E. Hymen, ABR, CRS, CIPS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Real Estate. Debra is an Owner/Real Estate Broker making a splash with her new real estate company, Real Deb Realty.

With 22 years of experience under her belt, Hymen is committed to prioritizing the preferences and specific needs of her clients. She also works as a mediator and ombudsman for the Illinois Realtors.

Garnering countless certifications and awards, Debra has made a name for herself throughout the years, outshining others in the field due to her longevity, extensive background and impeccable customer service. Her ultimate goal is not just to assist her clients, but to educate and uplift them.

She is a proud member of the National Association of Realtors, Illinois Realtors, Women's Council of Realtors and the North Shore-Barrington Association of Realtors, where she was awarded Associate of the Year in 2008. She has also served 20 years on the Professional Standards Committee. She is currently in her 2nd 4-year term on the Township High School District 113 Board of Education, and previously served 12 years on the North Shore School District 112 Board of Education, serving two of those years as President.

Throughout the course of her educational career, Debra graduated from the University of Illinois with her undergraduate degree.

In her spare time, she enjoys film, needlepoint, working out, reading and family.

For more information, please visit realdebrealty.com or send an email to debbie@realdebrealty.com.

