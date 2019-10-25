HIGHLAND PARK, Ill, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Debra E. Hymen, ABR, CRS, CNE, CNS CIPS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Real Estate Broker for her proven results in the field of Real Estate.

Renowned for her excellence, Ms. Hymen works for the client, not the sale. Ultimately, her goal is not just to assist her clients but to educate and uplift them. Supported by over two decades of real estate experience, she is one of the premier agents in Illinois. Owner of Real Deb Realty, she works diligently to ensure the maximum profit and optimal outcome for her clients. She is committed to prioritizing the preferences and specific needs of her clients.

Devoted to real estate, Ms. Hymen is always looking to expand her knowledge. When not with clients, she works as a mediator and ombudsman for the Illinois Realtors and serves her community as a member of her local district education board. Before opening her business, she worked as a broker for well-known realty groups, experiencing career growth and marketing practice.

In recognition of academic achievements, Ms. Hymen attended the University of Illinois, earning a Bachelor of Science in Human Relationships and Family Studies in 1978. During this time, she was a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi Sorority and volunteered at a pediatric unit.

Ms. Hyman had made a name for herself in her field due to her longevity, extensive background, and impeccable customer service. On top of these accomplishments, she has been honored with countless certifications and awards.

To further her professional development, Ms. Hymen is a proud member of the National Association of Realtors, Illinois Realtors, Women's Council of Realtors and the North Shore-Barrington Association of Realtors where she was awarded Associate of the Year in 2008. Additionally, she has served twenty years on the Professional Standards Committee and has served twelve years on the North Shore School District 112 Board of Education with two of those years as President. Recently, she completed two terms on the Township High School District 113 Board of Education. During that time, she also served as the school district's board representative to the North Shore Special Education District, and as vice president for the past two years, a position she found to be extremely fulfilling.

Outside of work, Ms. Hymen enjoys film, needlepoint, exercise, family, and reading.

For more information, please visit www.realdebrealty.com or contact Ms. Hymen directly at debbie@realdebrealty.com.

