SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Debra Perryman is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Top Broker for her work as a Commercial Real Estate Expert at Silver Oak Commercial Realty.

With over 30 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry, Ms. Perryman is also a founding Managing Partner of Silver Oak Commercial Realty as of 2011, and she specializes in due diligence / property evaluations for raw land speculation, income-producing properties, and bankruptcy / distressed turnaround projects totaling in excess of $275 million, real estate investments, leasing (office, industrial/flex, and retail) and site selection primarily in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, commercial brokerage management, contract negotiation/closer, partnership management, and dispute resolution.



Additionally, Debra is a senior Mediator and has handled dispute resolutions and conciliation agreements for more than 15+ years. Throughout her education and training, Ms. Perryman completed the required additional training for court appointment mediations (civil, commercial, and family with advanced training in negotiations and real estate) in 2000.



As a testament to her commitment to the field, Ms. Perryman is a Master Certified Negotiation Expert, Certified Probate Real Estate Specialist, and Mediator in Civil & Commercial Real Estate.



To further her professional development, Ms. Perryman is a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Texas Association of Realtors, North Texas Commercial Association of Realtors, International Association of Real Estate Professionals, and the Realtors Land Institute.



Ms. Perryman volunteers her time with various community and non-profit organizations such as Advisory Board Member for Independent Bank, former member of the P&Z Commission for the City of Roanoke, and former Board of Director for Metroport Meals on Wheels, RTCW Chamber of Commerce, and YMCA Finance Committee. She is also a notary and Tarrant County election judge.



