Debt Collection Market in Europe: Analyis of Top Companies by Market Share, Sales Growth Analysis, Profit Analysis and Ranking

The European Debt Collection Analysis provides a detailed overview of the European Debt Collection market and delivers comprehensive individual analysis on the top 170 companies, including Kredinor SA, BAD Homburger Inkasso GmbH and Moorcroft Debt Recovery Ltd.



This report covers activities such as debt, finance, collection, collect, repayment and includes a wealth of information on the financial trends over the past four years.



The European Debt Collection Analysis is ideal for anyone wanting to:

See the market leaders

Identify companies heading for failure

Seek out the most attractive acquisition

Analyse industry trends

Benchmark their own financial performance

Using exclusive methodology, a quick glance of the European Debt Collection Analysis will tell you that 25 companies have a declining financial rating, while 26 have shown good sales growth.



Each of the largest 170 companies is meticulously scrutinised in an individual assessment and analysed using the most up-to-date and current financial data.



Every business is examined on the following features:

A graphical assessment of a company's financial performance

Four year assessment of the profit/loss and balance sheet

A written summary highlighting key performance issues

Subsequently, you will receive a thorough 100-page market analysis highlighting the latest changes in the European Debt Collection Analysis market.



This section includes:

Best Trading Partners

Sales Growth Analysis

Profit Analysis

Market Size

Rankings

