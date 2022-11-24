Debt Collection Software Market 2023-2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Parent Market, Five Forces Model, Market Dynamics, & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global Debt Collection Software Market size is projected to grow by USD 1614.02 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will decelerate. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 31%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Debt Collection Software Market 2023-2027

Global Debt Collection Software Market- Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global debt collection software market as a part of the Application Software and within the global Information Technology industry. The parent global IT software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software. The global application software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing software designed for specialized applications for the business or consumer market. It includes enterprise and technical software, as well as cloud-based software. It excludes companies classified in the interactive home entertainment sub-industry and companies producing systems or database management software classified in the systems software sub-industry.

Global Debt Collection Software Market- Five Forces

The global Debt Collection Software Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global Debt Collection Software Market– Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global Debt Collection Software Market- Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Deployment, Industry Application, distribution channel, and region.

The market share growth by the on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment's market share is expected to decline during the projection period due to the high cost of implementation and limited scaling choices. The cost of the on-premises software is determined by the one-time perpetual license fee, which also includes a monthly charge for updates, support, and training. Furthermore, as there is no third-party involvement, the on-premises debt-collecting software is secure. Customization and high levels of data protection provided by the on-premises deployment approach are key drivers driving market revenue development.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global Debt Collection Software Market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global debt-collection software market.

North America held 31% of the global debt-collection software market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The North American debt collection software industry is expanding due to the availability of suitable IT infrastructure and the significant penetration of debt collection agents and accounts receivable management firms in the US and Canada . Organizations in North America are modernizing their business processes to improve customer satisfaction and obtain a competitive advantage in the global market. Furthermore, the increased adoption of cloud-based debt collection software by SMEs and large organizations has also contributed to market expansion.

Global Debt Collection Software Market– Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The expansion of the debt collection software industry is primarily driven by its innovative features and user interfaces. In addition to international restrictions, large enterprises with a global presence must also abide by all local laws in the countries in which they operate.

The expansion of regulatory compliance requirements, including those of the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), are the main drivers behind the adoption of debt collection software across a number of industry verticals. In addition to complying with internal restrictions, they must follow the rules set forward by various regulatory bodies.

Recent trends influencing the market

The key trend boosting the market growth for debt collection software is the integration of analytics. Analytics in debt collection software help in the behavior prediction of agents and debtors. Predictive analytics examines the current and historical account data as well as the connection between these data to provide a predictive behavior score. This aids in selecting debtors who are most likely to pay, extending the debt collection cycle even further.

The analytics embedded into debt collection software aids in the optimization of debt operations by shortening the average credit collection period, streamlining quality assurance monitoring processes, and enhancing agent retention and overall agent performance.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The lack of awareness about debt collection software among end-users may impede the debt collection software market growth. One of the market's major concerns is a lack of awareness regarding complex technologies such as debt-collecting software. Most businesses struggle with ineffective debt collection software management. The availability of debt collection software can aid in identifying the money collection and money loss threats that a company faces.

Organizations in underdeveloped countries are currently unaware of debt collection tools and are concerned about protecting sensitive data. As a result, manufacturers must promote new debt collection software solutions through trade shows, seminars, webinars, and other marketing activities. Lack of awareness adversely affects the widespread adoption of debt-collection software solutions during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this debt collection software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the debt collection software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the debt collection software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the debt collection software market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of debt collection software market vendors

Debt Collection Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 148 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1614.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors A4dable Software, Ameyo Pvt Ltd., Analog Legalhub Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Chetu Inc., Comtronic Systems LLC, DAKCS Software Systems Inc., DebtCol Software Pty. Ltd., Experian Plc, ezyCollect Pty. Ltd., Fair Isaac Corp., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Gaviti Akyl Ltd., Indigo Cloud Ltd., MarketXpander Services Pvt. Ltd., Nestack Technologies Pvt. Ltd., PrimeSoft Solutions Inc., Quantrax Corp. Inc., Radixweb, receeve GmbH, and Totality Software Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

