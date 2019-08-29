Debt Collection Software Market Worth $4.6 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Debt Collection Software Market by Component (Software, Services), Organization Size, Deployment Type, User Type (Financial Institutions, Collection Agencies, Healthcare, Government, Telecom & Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Debt Collection Software Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2019 to USD 4.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

The growing demand for automation in the collection process, rising need for self-service payment models to speed up the collection process, and increasing adopting of cloud-based debt collection software are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The large enterprises segment is expected to account for the larger market share during the forecast period.

The use of the debt collection in large enterprises is relatively higher as compared to that of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This higher use is due to the affordability and economies of scale, which enables large organizations to benefit from the debt collection. Large enterprises have left no stone unturned to compete in today's cut-throat competitive industry. Moreover, the need for multichannel communication to reach debtors and improve the collection process through automation is likely to drive the growth of the debt collection software.

The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period as compared to the solutions segment

Debt collection services have a broad scope of usage, ranging from assistance to the client for the deployment of software, strategy, & implementation, to cater to the business-specific needs of organizations. Debt collection services help businesses bridge legacy systems to modern applications and take care of training and implementation work so that the client can focus on their core business. This has created opportunities for vendors to provide services to different stakeholders of debt collection ecosystem and help them deal with complexities while configuring modern debt collection software.

North America estimated to lead the Debt Collection Software Market during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Debt Collection Software Market in 2019. The region comprises developed countries, such as the US and Canada, and is considered the most advanced region in terms of adopting digital technologies and cloud-based platforms to take hold of the increasing bad debt rates. The North American region exhibits a wide presence of key industry players offering debt collection software and services, and its financial position enables it to invest majorly in leading tools and technologies for effective business operations.

Some of the leading companies operating in Debt Collection Software Market are FIS (US), FICO (US), Experian (Ireland), CGI (Canada), TransUnion (US), Pegasystems (US), Temenos (Switzerland), Intellect Design Arena (India), Nucleus Software (India), Chetu (US), AMEYO (India), Loxon Solutions (Hungary), EXUS (UK), Kuhlekt (Australia), and Katabat (US).

